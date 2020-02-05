More snow is coming, Northern Utah.
Winter storm warnings and advisories went into effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Friday for much of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.
Areas like Huntsville and Park City are under a winter storm warning starting Wednesday, where heavy snow is expected.
The NWS is predicting that the Ogden Valley could see snow accumulations between eight and 16 inches. In other areas, two to six inches of snow is expected.
Elsewhere in Northern Utah, snow is likely to fall starting Wednesday and into Friday.
The winter weather advisory indicates that areas around the state could see heavy snow accumulations of up to one to two feet. Strong, gusting winds may also cause areas of blowing snow.
The NWS is encouraging everyone on the road to slow down and be cautious while driving, as road conditions will likely be difficult.
Earlier in the week, several inches of snow fell around the state. Areas of Davis County saw a foot or more snow fall over the course of two days.
The snowfall caused a number of car crashes, as well as a handful of city offices and schools to close or alter opening and closing times.