HUNTSVILLE — Snowbasin Resort will end its season early due to the proliferation of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
In a news release dated Sunday, Bruce Fery, CEO of Snowbasin and Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, announced that mountain operations at both locations — including lift operations, ski school, dining outlets, retail and rental services — will close Monday, March 16.
“This decision has been made proactively for the safety and interest of our employees, guests and communities,” the release reads.
According to the release, all winter lift tickets, lessons or rentals that were purchased online and dated March 16 or later will be refunded automatically. The public also can call the resort at 801-620-1000 or email info@snowbasin.com with questions.
Weber County’s other two ski resorts remain open during the outbreak.
Powder Mountain, which like Snowbasin typically closes for the season in April, has implemented several changes to protect patrons and staff. Among them: lowering the ticket cap to 1,000 tickets per day to reduce congestion on lifts; making available limited beverages and prepackaged snack foods; metering access to rental and retail shops to avoid overcrowding; ceasing all snowcat skiing because of tight quarters inside the vehicles; canceling all scheduled special events and music; and stopping the Powder Country Shuttle.
In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, Powder Mountain announced it also will suspend night skiing for the rest of the season beginning Monday. Night season passes will be honored during daytime hours, the post states, and night tickets purchased for future dates are eligible for refunds.
Often the first of the three resorts to close each year, Nordic Valley plans to follow its normal operating schedule. According to its website, Nordic Valley will be open Fridays, Saturday and Sundays through its planned closing date of Sunday, March 29, depending on weather.
In a note to guests about COVID-19, Nordic Valley encourages healthy behaviors to ward off the virus, including washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding contact with others who are sick, and covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
Anyone who is worried that they have COVID-19 should contact the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.