Many started their week on a slow note Monday after significant snowfall caused car crashes and closed government buildings around Northern Utah.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City reported around noon that some areas of Davis County saw over a foot of snow, with 13 inches reported in Bountiful.
Other Davis County cities also reported significant snowfall, including 10 inches in Woods Cross, nine in Centerville and nearly five inches in Layton.
Areas of Weber County reported several inches of snowfall, but the deeper measurements could be found in Davis, according to the NWS. West Haven residents saw two inches of snow, while farther north in Garland, Box Elder County, residents saw between two and three inches as of 8 a.m.
The snowfall caused car crashes around the state.
The Utah Highway Patrol said in a 3:45 p.m. tweet that troopers had been called to handle 257 crashes around the state. Earlier in the day, UHP tweeted that the majority of calls they received were for crashes in Salt Lake County.
Flights at Salt Lake City International Airport were delayed 60-90 minutes.
The significant snow accumulation also caused a number of state offices and schools to close or delay opening for the day.
All local school districts — Ogden, Weber, Davis and Box Elder — chose to have a two-hour delay but still held classes Monday. Other school districts around the state, such as Provo and Canyons in Salt Lake County, decided to cancel classes for the day.
Weber State University's main campus in Ogden chose to have regular hours Monday despite the weather, and the same went for Brigham Young University in Provo. The University of Utah in Salt Lake City decided to cancel class and close the campus for the day.
According to Utah State Courts spokesman Geoff Fattah, justice courts in Syracuse and Clinton closed for the day on Monday. He also encouraged anyone who had hearings scheduled for Monday to call the court to reschedule.
In Salt Lake County, the justice court in Holladay, as well as the main city offices, were also closed Monday. The Murray justice court was to close early at 2 p.m.
Heavy snow closed long stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 and other roads across central Wyoming, where up to a foot of snow was forecast at lower elevations.
The Weather Service posted winter weather warnings for Wyoming including a blizzard warning for a stretch of Interstate 80 that could experience both heavy snow and wind gusts up to 55 mph.
The storm also shut down schools, a community college and the local airport in Casper in central Wyoming.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.