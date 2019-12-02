WEBER COUNTY — Can you say awww?
Three stranded Great Pyrenees puppies were rescued from Weber County's snowy mountains Sunday afternoon after a pair of snowmobilers came across them in the Monte Cristo area.
The Weber County Search & Rescue team and Utah State Parks staff were near the Monte Cristo trailhead Sunday, getting ready for the winter season, when they received a call that two snowmobilers were looking for help with puppies they had found in the Ant Flat area, according to a Search & Rescue Facebook post.
Search & Rescue responded with a rescue sled and assisted the snowmobilers with rescuing the puppies.
The puppies will be adopted out to homes through Hope's Rescue, a Ogden-based nonprofit dog rescue.