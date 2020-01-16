Get ready for a super snowy commute Friday morning.
A winter weather advisory has been issued from 2-11 a.m. Friday for most of the state, including Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties, the National Weather Service of Salt Lake City said.
"A fast moving round of winter weather will bring intense snowfall throughout Utah into the Friday morning commute," the NWS said.
Snow accumulations of 1-4 inches are expected in the valleys, with snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour possible along the Interstate 15 corridor. The heaviest snow is expected during the first half of the morning.
Most of Interstate-15 is expected to see snow on the roads Friday morning, the Utah Department of Transportation said, and drivers should be prepared for slick conditions and reduced visibility. Road conditions should improve by mid-morning.
"Further east, snow is expected to be slightly less intense and organized than along I-15, but slushy accumulations are expected for many areas as the front pushes east later Friday morning through afternoon," UDOT said.
The Wasatch Mountains will see snow accumulations between 6-12 inches and wind gusts as high as 50 mph, with the winter weather advisory lasting until 5 p.m. in the mountains.
Those driving up into the mountains or canyons should be prepared for chain restrictions at any time, UDOT said.