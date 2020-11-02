SOUTH OGDEN — His dog, says Kevin Kener, is insistent.
"Boo Boo wants it open," Kener maintains.
Last Friday was the last scheduled day of operation for the South Ogden dog park, and as Boo Boo, a German Shepherd, took his last run around the facility, Kener said his dog isn't the only one saddened by the seasonal closure. "Everybody here is complaining," he said.
As is the norm, the city of South Ogden closed the facility, the Club Heights Dog Park at 4100 S. Palmer Drive, on Friday, with reopening scheduled for April 1, a five-month hiatus. The aim is to give the park a reprieve. "There's a lot of wear that occurs in the park so we like to let it rest the winter months," said Matt Dixon, the South Ogden city manager.
The decision has prompted consternation among park users, though. More than 250 petitioned the city, asking that officials keep it open in the winter, and the issue simmers on. "The park offers a place for our beloved dogs to run, play, have fun and enjoy an off-leash safe environment. In addition, the dog park offers us dog owners a great social, mentally healthy opportunity," reads the petition, signed, organizers say, by 276 people.
The South Ogden City Council discussed the issue late last month and, while sympathetic, they stuck with the decision to close the facility from Nov. 1-April 1. Councilperson Mike Howard warned that if it's kept open through the winter, the combination of snow and dog activity could turn the site into a mud pit.
But given the uproar and the desire to offer some sort of facility for dogs, Dixon noted that parks officials are scouting for replacement locations to serve as a dog park for the next five months. One of the sticking points is finding an existing facility that's completely enclosed.
A closure of some sort is merited, Mayor Russell Porter said at the Oct. 20 meeting. "I'm not sure five months, though. That seems a little excessive," he went on.
Dog park users, meanwhile, say they aren't yet giving up. "I'm going to nag them," said Kathryn Ruth, who lives in Ogden but is a regular at the South Ogden park and part of the contingent pressing to keep it open.
She wonders why the city couldn't reduce the closure to just three months, January, February and March. "We'd be understanding if they were to close it for a month or two. But why do they need to close it for five months?" Ruth said.
At any rate, she doesn't put much stock in the argument that the park will get muddy if allowed to keep operating. The facility is "a dog park, not a people park," she said, and that dogs might get dirty is to be expected.
Dawn Parent of Clearfield, another user and also part of the contingent that wants the park to stay open, thinks the wood chips placed in the park will keep mud production to a minimum. The Ogden City Dog Park in west Ogden stays open in the winter and doesn't get muddy, she noted.
She suspects South Ogden is closing its dog park to reduce the city workload. By shuttering it to use, "they don't have to deal with it," said Parent, who brings her golden retriever Pirate to the park.
But by speaking out, she hopes the foes of the park closure spur officials to rethink the plans. "We're not rabble-rousers. We just think it's rather unfair," said Parent, further noting that the dog park is one of the few that's accessible to physically disabled people.