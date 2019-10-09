SOUTH OGDEN — The Islamic Center of Kuwait in Utah is hosting an open house on Saturday, aiming to foster ties with the broader community.
"The idea is for the neighbors to know their Muslim neighbors and understand where they're coming from," said Mohammed Al-Tigar, president and chair of the Islamic center, located in South Ogden. "A lot of people don't know who we are. It would be good for people to know us and us to know them."
The open house goes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the Islamic center is located at 5864 Harrison Blvd. The public is welcome and a pair of visitors from Kuwait will address the gathering, Shaykh Khaled Alotaibi, a faculty member at Kuwait University, and Muhammad Almeteb, a senior guide at the Grand Mosque of Kuwait.
Al-Tigar said he would like to continue having open houses, depending on the sort of turnout on Saturday.
Al-Tigar hosted a vigil in Ogden last March to show support for the victims of the attacks on two mosques that month in Christchurch, New Zealand. He spoke of the humanity of Muslims, among other things.
“The fact is we are really no different,” he said.