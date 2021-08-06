SOUTH OGDEN — Kara Fierro says she was born with a premature death date, not expected to live past the age of 10 due to cystic fibrosis.
But Fierro beat that prediction and has crammed a lifetime of activity into her 36 years.
Fierro and her husband, Isaac Eaves, backpacked through Europe twice, hiked all the way to the end of Angel's Landing while Fierro had a broken ankle and have zip lined through jungles. The couple has traveled the world and stepped on nearly every continent. They swam with whale sharks and were once big winners on the television game show "The Price Is Right.”
“I've done all of this while carrying all of my medical equipment and medication with me,” Fierro said. “I've been in music videos, in magazines, on the cover of a novel. I became an athletic pole dancer and aerialist. I graduated summa cum laude in nursing and worked two years at a rehab clinic and five years at McKay-Dee Hospital's Wound and Hyperbaric Clinic.”
Fierro has even taken her pole dancing equipment to the hospital with her so she can practice and get some exercise.
In a “legacy” letter she wrote and posted to social media recently, Fierro said she has always known that the notion of “someday” didn't exist for her, but rather than fixating and becoming depressed that her life may be shortened due to her disease, she decided to live her life to the fullest. After all, she said, what's the point of being alive if you aren't living?
“You will always find an excuse not to do something or to put something off,” she wrote. “What I am pushing for is that you do everything in your power to overcome those excuses. Don't let those excuses dictate your life. ... Live as if tomorrow never existed.”
Fierro, of South Ogden, is currently at the University of Utah Hospital on palliative care and may soon be moved to hospice. One of her three dogs, Captain Jack, has been allowed to stay with her in her hospital room.
“My lung function is rapidly declining. It was 29% in June, and just four days ago, it was down to 25%,” Fierro said. “It's very tiring to struggle for every breath you take. I take over 50 pills a day to keep going.”
Fierro is expected to meet with a transplant team soon. She was denied being put on the list once before because they felt like she didn't have the determination to keep fighting.
Then, she said, she received an enormous amount of love and support from her social media post and it made her realize she wanted to keep working on her bucket list.
Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening genetic disease that affects cells that produce digestive juices, sweat and mucus. Usually thin and slippery, cystic fibrosis causes these secretions to become thick and sticky, clogging ducts and airways and making it difficult to breathe.
“The best way I can describe it is that it's like breathing through a straw,” Fierro said. “I've been in the hospital more times than I can count. In fact, this is the fifth time I've been here since January and I've been on antibiotics my whole life. Because of the pills I have to take, I am more prone to kidney and liver failure. It's a very wicked disease and can affect many of your major organs, but I'm determined to continue fighting like a warrior.”
Fierro's grandparents, Ken and Belinda Fierro, who raised her, said their granddaughter has been an inspiration to them and many others in the community.
“The day we got Kara was one of the happiest days of my life," Belinda Fierro said. "I always felt like she had angel wings. She was my angel who taught me so much about life. She is a fighter and has pushed herself to the limit. She is not a quitter. I look at her now and think, 'She's not done yet.'”
Kara Fierro said she's hoping she will qualify this time for a double lung transplant.
“I've fought this hard and this long and I've come this far that I decided I would like to keep my bucket list going,” she said. “I am a warrior; but if I die, I am at peace with it. I will look at it as merciful and also as a beginning of a new chapter.”