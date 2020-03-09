OGDEN — Katie Hanley said she thinks feeding her dog a grain-free diet may have contributed to his death.
After adopting her cocker spaniel Toby at the age of 1, Hanley said she wanted to provide the best life possible for him. At the time, she said, grain-free diets were pushed very hard in society because, “Dogs are descendants of wolves and they only eat meat.”
So, after feeding him grain-free dog food his entire life, he was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, or DMC, and passed away two weeks later in the back of Hanley's car while she was rushing him to the ER because he couldn't breathe.
Toby was just 7 years-old when he died.
In 2018, the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Veterinary Medicine began investigating a potential dietary link between canine DMC and grain-free food after receiving 560 reports of DMC in dogs that were on the diet. The reports are unusual because many of the cases involved dog breeds not typically genetically prone to DMC.
Fourteen cats were also reported to have developed the heart problem. Out of those numbers reported to the FDA, 119 of the dogs and five of the cats died. In addition, the FDA reported most of the diets contained high concentrations of peas, potatoes, lentils and chickpeas, typically listed in grain-free foods; deficient amounts of taurine, an amino acid essential for normal function of the heart, brain, vision and immune system; and foods considered vegan and homemade.
To put that in perspective, the American Veterinary Medical Association estimates there are 77 million pet dogs and 86 million pet cats in the United States.
“It's a very controversial topic right now with a lot of conflicting opinions,” said Dr. David Hyde, a veterinarian and co-owner of ERZ Animal Hospital in South Ogden.
Hyde, who recently returned from a convention in Florida and attended a lecture about grain-free foods, said the focus was on avoiding three particular diets right now.
“They used the acronym BEG,” Hyde said. “B stands for boutique, which includes small companies who formulate their own diets without the help of a nutritionist. The E stands for exotic, which includes nontraditional meats and proteins, and the G stands for grain-free.”
Of all the dog breeds that have fallen ill, Hyde said golden retrievers seem to dominate the list. He said it isn't certain whether it's attributed to the grain-free diet or the fact the breed has a difficult time absorbing taurine.
Dilated cardiomyopathy results in a weakened and enlarged heart. The main symptoms include shortness of breath, coughing and fatigue, Hyde said.
“Some of the labels on pet food can be misleading and can cause a lot of confusion for consumers,” Hyde said. “I think the main thing pet owners should do is stick with the well known commercial pet food companies that have veterinarians and nutritionists on board, are involved in extensive testing and are approved by AAFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials). Consumers can also go to the American Academy of Veterinary Nutrition as a resource.”
Even then, however, some of the big name brands are adding grain-free options, Hyde said, so it is important for pet owners to educate themselves about ingredients and speak with a veterinarian.
Hanley, who is also a veterinarian technician at Brookside Animal Hospital in North Ogden, said that while there is nothing wrong with feeding animals food from the grocery store, she recommends looking for brands that take the additional steps Hyde cites, including Hill's Science Diet, Royal Canin and Purina Pro Plan.
Hanley said she recently went to buy food at a local store and found it hard to find foods that were not grain-free. So, when purchasing food that's balanced with grains, she said, it's best to look for meat, meat meal and carbohydrates like ground barley or rice, which provide a good source of nutrients needed by cats and dogs.
“They provide tons of vitamins and minerals necessary for their overall health,” she said. “The main reason this has become such an issue is because the ingredients these companies are substituting are exotic items such as kangaroo, bison, venison, chickpeas and lentils, and it is many of these ingredients that have been shown to lead to DMC.”
Despite the reports, grain-free food is still available at pet food stores, grocery stores and online sites, including 16 main brands listed by the FDA. Those brands are Acana, Zignature, Taste of the Wild, 4Health, Earthborn Holistic, Blue Buffalo, Nature's Domain, Fromm, Merrick, California Natural, Natural Balance, Orijen, Nature's Variety, NutriSource, Nutro and Rachael Ray Nutrish.
According to Hanley, many pet owners assume their furry friends have allergies to grains. However, food allergies are extremely uncommon, she said, and it's wise for consumers not to make that call on their own. Instead, have a pet diagnosed by a licensed veterinarian who may suggest prescription food or other options.
“If you believe your animal may have an allergy to grain, consult your veterinarian. Do not consult Dr. Google,” she said.
Most of the 16 pet food brands named by the FDA have issued statements on their websites regarding the grain-free issue.
"In parallel with the FDA investigation, our own third-party internal studies found no link between our high-quality pet food products and any of the other physical characteristics that correlate to DCM," Zignature stated on its website.
Merrick stated, “As pet parents ourselves, we are dedicated to making the safest and highest-quality food for dogs and cats. We have been crafting natural recipes from the highest-quality whole ingredients for more than 30 years. Our team is working closely with other members of the Pet Food Institute as well as our global nutrition colleagues at Nestlé Purina PetCare to research and better understand this complex topic and we will share recent developments with you as we receive them.”
The company also states it has vigorously reviewed all recipes that include lentils, peas and chickpeas to make sure the percentage of the ingredients are in line with the latest research. It has also been supplementing taurine across all Merrick dry dog food recipes, including those that are grain-free.
“I think it's 100 percent a fad,” Hanley said of grain-free diets. “I would compare it to the keto diets in humans where people eat extremely low amounts of carbohydrates and high amounts of fats and proteins.”
Hanley and Hyde both said if consumers decide to switch their pet to a different food, they should do it over the course of two weeks with the supervision of a veterinarian.
"I think it is important to realize that all grain-free diets are not created equally. Until further study, it is tempting and certainly easier to paint this problem with a broad brush," said Dr. Val Archibald, a veterinarian at VetMed Consultants in Holladay.
"If owners continue to feed grain-free diets, it would behoove them to dive deeper into the research and choose wisely."
If you are concerned that your pet may have symptoms of dilated cardiomyopathy, VetMed is offering reduced cost screenings. For more information, call 801-310-5824.
If you would like to enroll your dog in a clinical study, go to https://trials.vet.tufts.edu/clinical_trials.