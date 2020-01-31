OGDEN — St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School is raising funds for an ambitious expansion plan.
The school wants to add 18,500 square feet to the east of its Quincy Avenue campus, according to Mark DeCaria.
DeCaria, former Weber County Attorney and retired 2nd District Court judge, told the Ogden City Council on Tuesday that the addition would advance a number of new facilities at the school. New uses would include a gymnasium, a kitchen, science and computer labs, an art studio, extended day program facilities, an office and tutoring facility for special needs children, and four classrooms to replace outdated second- and third-grade spaces.
The school has already been working to secure funding for the expansion and ultimately wants to raise $4 million.
"By now, we have already raised 62% of that," DeCaria said.
A fundraising kickoff event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. April 1, at the school, 2980 Quincy Ave.
St. Joseph Catholic Schools of Utah form an integrated pre-K through 12th grade system. St Joseph High School is located at 1790 Lake St.
Administered by the Diocese of Salt Lake City, the school teaches the diocesan curriculum in theology, campus ministry, academic subjects and performing and visual arts, according to its website.
Established in 1877 by Rev. Lawrence Scanlan, St. Joseph is the oldest Catholic school in Utah. In 1879, the Sisters of the Holy Cross opened a boarding and day school, known as Sacred Heart Academy, on 26th and Washington, the school's first Ogden presence.
DeCaria said the elementary school currently has 373 students. He said 40% of the student body are minorities and 60% receive tuition assistance. The school has an active tuition fundraising presence and last year raised $824,000 to fund tuition payments. More than 3/4 of the students are from Weber County and a quarter of the students come from military families.
The high school has seen several major renovations over the past decade, including new carpet and flooring, walls, windows, a new gymnasium floor and more.