OGDEN — A stabbing at the Ogden Rescue Mission sent one man to the hospital on Saturday afternoon.
At about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Ogden Police were dispatched to the mission at 2775 Wall Ave. on a call of aggravated assault, according to OPD Lt. John Cox.
“A 56-year-old male had been stabbed by a 39-year-old male several times, after a fistfight that started with a verbal altercation,” Cox said. He said the wounds were not life-threatening.
Samer Dheyad, the 39-year-old suspect, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, as well as an outstanding warrant out of Salt Lake City, according to Cox.
The victim, whose name was not released, was treated at a local hospital.