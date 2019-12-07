OGDEN — A stalled project in Ogden City’s River Bend development is starting up again, though in a different format than originally planned.
The development group known as 20th Street Investors LLC, which is headed by PEG Development, has asked the city to amend a previously adopted agreement involving the construction of a small apartment complex and mixed-use building at 271 Park Blvd.
Originally, the plan called for an approximately 6,500 square foot complex that would include commercial space and six townhomes. A revised plan was approved in late 2017, but 20th Street never proceeded. The group has come back to the city, wishing to start again. The plan now includes the mixed-use building and eight apartments, each with a one car garage, according to Ogden City Planning Commission documents.
The building would be built on the south side of Park Boulevard, just west of Grant Avenue and between existing housing structures at The View on 20th apartments.
The project sits within the boundary of Ogden’s 60-acre, tax-incentivized development at the northern edge of the city’s central business district. The development was originally approved in 2002, when the Ogden City Council voted to establish the Ogden River Redevelopment Project Area.
When the city establishes an RDA, it allows developers to receive tax increment financing, a redevelopment mechanism that puts tax revenue increases back into a particular project area. The money is often used to help finance projects and pay for property acquisitions and maintenance. According to city council documents, the Ogden River RDA can receive TIF until 2027.
For years the area was mostly vacant and dilapidated, but it now includes townhomes, apartments and several restaurants and retail shops. Since the RDA was established, retail businesses like Gear:30, Kneaders and Slackwater have opened, along with housing complexes like The Meadows at Riverbend and The View on 20th apartments.
A restoration of the Ogden River, which cost more than $6 million, was also completed in the area.