OGDEN — State law enforcement officials have positively identified through DNA testing that a pair of human legs found in the Ogden River in 1985 belonged to an Ogden woman.
The Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed last week that the pair of legs found on the river banks belonged to Savannah Hoskins, a woman who had been reported missing in July 1985 just days before the legs were found.
Though the legs have been believed to be Hoskins’ through the years, the findings concretely confirm the remains belong to the missing woman.
In a video published Thursday, members of the Utah Bureau of Forensic Services Laboratory System and the Ogden Police Department detailed the process. Ultimately, an Ogden detective found an old toenail from the severed legs, which was all the state crime lab needed to create a DNA profile and confirm the legs belonged to Hoskins.
Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon said in the video that the state crime lab came through and provided exactly what investigators needed for the case.
Hoskins’ case is still active and ongoing as of Monday. The rest of her body has yet to be recovered.
Her case is one of a handful of unsolved crimes in the area. Hoskins’ death was one of the handful of cases highlighted during a recent event at the Weber County Library in Ogden hosted by the Utah Cold Case Coalition. The UCCC is a nonprofit organization that aims to bring cold cases back into the public eye in the hopes they will be solved.