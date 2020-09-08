OGDEN — After four months of running a commercial rental assistance program, the state still has more than $15 million to give to small businesses that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tony Young, media relations director at the Governor's Office of Economic Development, said two previous iterations of the program have run their course, with the state divvying out $14.3 million to businesses in need. Administered by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the money for the program came from the federal CARES Act and was included in State Bill 3006 and appropriated during a special legislative session in May.
The fund started with $30 million and portions of the money have already been distributed to thousands of Utah small businesses — including nonprofits, sole proprietors, independent contractors and the self-employed — that have lost revenue due to measures taken to minimize the public’s exposure to the virus.
Young said the third version of the program, with it's remaining $15 million in funding, will expand by adding mortgage relief to Utah small businesses. Previously, funds were only available to business owners who needed help covering rent.
The state has received 1,630 total applications for the funding in the program, according to Young, with the most requested sectors being retail, food and beverage, and health care. He said the average check sent to businesses is $8,783.
Young said other changes to the program, which were approved by the Utah Legislature in late August, include a $5,000 maximum monthly award per business location, the eligibility inclusion of start-up business that began operating after March 1 if they can demonstrate a net operating loss, and a change to the definition of what constitutes a small business. Under the previous iterations of the program, eligible businesses were allowed to have a maximum of only 100 full-time employees, but the new changes have increased that number to 250 full-time employees.
Eligible businesses can receive the $5,000 award for up to three months.
"We hope these new changes will help businesses receive the money they need," said Val Hale, GOED’s executive director, in a statement. "This is a great opportunity for businesses to take advantage of these federal CARES Act funds, and we hope that all who qualify will apply."
Young said companies that have already received money from the program are eligible for more funds, but will have to reapply. To learn more about the program, go to utahgoed.info/comrent. According to the GOED website, applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis while funds are available.