OGDEN — The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly created some stressful times, but a veteran social worker from Weber Human Services says the new and uncertain frontier doesn't have to rule our minds.
Weber Human Services Associate Clinical Director and 25-year licensed clinical social worker Darin Carver recently discussed the mental health component of the virus with Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell, offering tips on how both individuals and families can cope with anxiety and depression during the crisis.
"We are communicating with our kids — these are different times," Caldwell said. "And I have certainly one daughter who gets a little emotional and excitable about some of these things. It's not the zombie apocalypse ... but how do we communicate that with our kids and with our families so everybody can help each other out and stay calm?"
Carver said in a span of about two weeks, Northern Utah residents have gone from hearing about the COVID-19 crisis in other countries, then in other states, in other communities, and now, in their own community. Schools have been shut down, events have been canceled and work schedules have changed. The numerous and abrupt changes, along with a looming feeling of uncertainty, has combined to heighten stress and increase susceptibility to anxiety and depression for many people, Carver said.
"I think the two obvious statements are that right now, because there is so much uncertainty, it's heightened everyone's stress," he said. "And in addition to the uncertainty is the amount of change that has occurred in a very short time."
Carver said fear, worry and sadness are understandable right now. And if you're experiencing those things, it doesn't mean you have a diagnosable mental health condition. But there are some standard practices everyone can do to help.
• Be predictable and consistent in your interactions with your loved ones, especially children.
"If you can exercise increased patience and focus on how (you) can maintain predictability with family members, that will, in general, reduce stress," Carver said.
• Be responsive and notice if children are becoming more withdrawn, agitated or aggressive. Notice the same about yourself.
• Look for healthy distractions.
• Increase affection and stay connected, even though we're honoring social distance.
• Limit access to the news and go to outlets that present the facts, not the hype.
• Model calm reassurance.
Carver said it's important to look forward to the future with hope and positivity because, "That's the reality — there is a lot of hope and positivity through all of this." He also said parents should encourage questions from their children and listen to them intently. Parents should let children talk about their feelings and then validate them.
"You can validate the feeling of fear," Carver said. "But then provide reassurance that's realistic."
Though feeling sad or anxious right now is normal, Carver said several nights of not sleeping well, prolonged irritability, difficulty concentrating, complaints of stomach issues and a lasting feeling of hopelessness could signal a more serious mental health condition.
"If those are all coming together and they're long-standing, it's a good idea to talk to someone," Carver said.