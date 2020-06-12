Standard-Examiner staff
SNOWBASIN — Here comes summer at Snowbasin.
Although best-known for its winter activities, the resort will reopen on June 27 for a summer’s worth of fun — one weekend at a time.
Snowbasin will be open Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer, with scenic gondola rides, lift-served mountain biking/hiking, miniature golf, yoga, shopping, food and more. Activities will be held with “enhanced safety measures in place,” according to a news release from the resort.
“We’re excited to welcome guests to Snowbasin this summer,” general manager Davy Ratchford is quoted in the release. “While our mountain is great for anyone looking for scenic weekend recreation, guests should expect enhanced safety measures while visiting the resort.”
Ratchford said Snowbasin will continue its summer operations for the next few months, as long as activities can be done “in a safe and responsible manner.”
Among this summer’s activities are:
The Needles Gondola will operate 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, for scenic rides, hiking and mountain biking.
Mini golf is also available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Groups are limited to six people. Tickets are $7-$10.
Mountain-Top Yoga is offered at 9 a.m. Saturdays. The $25 tickets includes a gondola ride to Needles Lodge for a one-hour yoga session on the patio.
Barbecue dining will be offered on the Needles Lodge Patio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The menu includes hamburgers, vegetarian burgers and hot dogs with chips. Canned soda pop and beer will also be available for purchase.
The Grizzly Center will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, selling Snowbasin apparel, souvenirs and outerwear.
Some of the traditional summer offerings at Snowbasin — including the Blues, Brews and BBQ concert series, Movies on the Mountain, and the Mountain-Top Brunch — are canceled until further notice.
Also, bicycle and helmet rentals will not be offered at Snowbasin this year.
Resort officials recommend purchasing tickets online, in advance, for all activities. All transactions at Snowbasin must be with a credit card, debit card or season pass. Cash will not be accepted at the resort.
Snowbasin is located at 3925 Snow Basin Road, above Huntsville.
To purchase tickets and passes or for more information, visit snowbasin.com or call (801) 620-1000.