Bison roundup
A small group of young bison run ahead of the main group of riders and bison during the Bison Roundup at Antelope Island State Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.

 BENJAMIN ZACK, Standard-Examiner file photo

A man potentially injured by a bison was found calling out for help on a trail at Antelope Island State Park on Saturday.

According to a news release by Utah State Parks, two women on the park’s Lakeside Trail came across an unidentified 55-year-old man, who was critically injured while trail running.

The release says the man’s injuries “are consistent with a possible bison encounter, but there were no known witnesses.” The incident is being investigated.

The women called 911. State park personnel responded, gave first aid and called for a medical helicopter, which took the injured man to the University of Utah Hospital for treatment.

No other information about the incident was made available.

