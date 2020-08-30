A man potentially injured by a bison was found calling out for help on a trail at Antelope Island State Park on Saturday.
According to a news release by Utah State Parks, two women on the park’s Lakeside Trail came across an unidentified 55-year-old man, who was critically injured while trail running.
The release says the man’s injuries “are consistent with a possible bison encounter, but there were no known witnesses.” The incident is being investigated.
The women called 911. State park personnel responded, gave first aid and called for a medical helicopter, which took the injured man to the University of Utah Hospital for treatment.
No other information about the incident was made available.