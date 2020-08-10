TAYLOR — Most people build their home in a town somewhere. But Michael and Sharyl Ackley have built a town around their home.
The Montana transplants have created what they call a “Gunsmoke town” in their rural western Weber County backyard, complete with a general store, sheriff’s office, Boot Hill cemetery and their very own Ackley Central Railroad — complete with an actual caboose.
This “town” features plenty of adorable amenities, like a two-holer outhouse, an elevated water tower and a 25-foot-tall decorative windmill that looks like it came straight out of the musical “Oklahoma!”
“I think that windmill is my favorite,” Michael says.
He’d seen a similar windmill during their travels through the Midwest at one point, and he thought it would look good in the backyard. So Michael took photos and measurements, returned home and built it from scratch.
‘HORSE PATOOTIE’
Ten years ago, Michael and Sharyl — a retired painting contractor and a special-ed teacher, respectively — moved to Ogden from Missoula, Montana. Then, six years ago this November, the couple decided to move out to the country. They found a place with an acre of land in the western Weber County community of Taylor.
But there was one problem: What to do with the acre of land out back of the house.
“This was just open pasture,” the 72-year-old Michael says, surveying his acre-sized town on a recent Saturday. “Nothing but horses and horse patootie.”
And Sharyl didn’t like the idea of large sections of the yard simply growing weeds.
“She told me I had to either do something with that land or we may as well move back to the city,” Michael recalls. “I didn’t want to move back to the city, so I had to do something.”
Sharyl said they were out tandem-cycling one day, talking about what they should do with the land behind their house, when Michael hit on an idea.
“Michael said he wanted to build a ‘Gunsmoke’-type town,” Sharyl said.
And over the past five years, that dream has become a reality.
HERE COMES A CABOOSE
Sharyl says Michael is regularly coming up with more ideas to add to their Western town. The latest addition is an honest-to-goodness railroad caboose.
“Whenever he comes up with one of his ideas, I always say, ‘I don’t know. How much is this going to cost?’” Sharyl says with a laugh. “But it always works out. Everything he touches turns to gold.”
Two of Michael’s passions are bicycles and trains. He points to a blue USA cycling jersey on the wall of his small museum and talks about how he competed in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. But he also has a deep and abiding love for all things railroad — a love that was instilled as a child, watching his grandfather work the ticket counter for the Milwaukee Railroad in Missoula.
“I figure the two best forms of transportation are riding a bike and riding a train,” he said.
The Ackleys love to travel, and they ride Amtrak “quite frequently,” according to Michael.
So last year, when Michael found a 1973 Soo Line caboose on Craigslist, he just had to have it for his Western town.
“It was about a year ago when I first saw it,” he said. “It’s been on my mind every day of the last year.”
The caboose was recently shipped to him from its previous home, in Sioux City, Iowa, and is now sitting on a section of track in the backyard. Michael confesses that he feels “like a kid in a candy store.”
He plans on turning the caboose into a museum, saying “It’s Americana.”
OPENING TO VISITORS
Michael has amassed a large collection of railroad items, as well as cycling memorabilia. He says Sharyl finally told him: “Either donate the stuff, or put it on display.”
“I like to collect these things, so instead of keeping it in shoeboxes, I decided to display it in my Western town,” Michael said.
So far, the Ackleys have hosted two large parties in their backyard — hoedowns, they call them — to which they invite friends, neighbors and those who’ve helped do work on the town’s various features. They’ve got a large pole barn and are toying with the idea of allowing folks to host dances, receptions and other events there. They think it might be a good place to take engagement or graduation photos. And at some point, they hope to welcome school children to visit the town and browse the museum pieces.
For more information, the Ackleys invite folks to email them at ackleyswesterntown@gmail.com.
So then, what’s next for this ever-expanding “Gunsmoke” Western town? Michael has a thing or two on his wish list.
“I’d like to find an old Conestoga wagon — or maybe a buckboard — and put it out there,” he said.