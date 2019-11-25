This year’s Community Christmas marks the 10th year of the annual event, which is the largest local effort to provide Christmas gifts and other essentials for families in need in Northern Utah, including Weber and Davis counties.
Community Christmas 2019 will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Ben Lomond High School. The event is sponsored by OWCAP — Ogden-Weber Community Action Partnership and aims to serve about 2,500 children.
This year, Bonnie Randall, event coordinator, said they hope to provide each child or teen with three toys or other gifts and a complete winter outfit, including shoes, gloves and a hat as well as socks and underwear.
Due to other coat drives, Community Christmas isn’t emphasizing coat donations this year.
Families are also sent home with essential groceries, Randall said.
At the event, there will also be a resource fair with community agencies that can connect families with a variety of resources to help them improve their financial situation.
Many families who participate in the event are in situational poverty, Randall said. They’ve had unexpected medical expenses or a provider has lost a job. This event seeks give families a bridge through those difficulties.
Providing parents with the immediate help during the Christmas season proves to be an effective way to connect them to supports they might not know exist — and it reduces the stress of parents who don’t want to let their children down by not providing a magical Christmas.
Randall said one mother who was struggling to pay rent told her, “It’s not my daughter’s fault that we’re in this situation, and I don’t want her to think that Santa has forgotten her, and I don’t want to rob her of the magic of Christmas.”
“When I told her about the resources fair, and the services that would be there, she was so excited,” Randall said, “because a lot of them were exactly the programs that she needed, but she had no idea they even existed.”
Many families don’t know where to look for help, especially if it’s the first time they’ve faced a difficult financial situation, Randall said. They often need someone to point them in the right direction.
More than half of the families who’ve signed up to participate in Community Christmas this year haven’t participated before.
“It’s really encouraging to know that because of the resources fair and connecting the families with the resources and services that they need, it’s helping them get on their feet ... and get to a better situation,” Randall said.
The Bicycle Collective collected 100 bikes that were distributed at Community Christmas last year. They’re aiming to do the same this year, said Dustin Eskelson, director of the Ogden location.
They’re also collecting monetary donations to pay for the parts necessary to repair the bikes, which Eskelson estimates will cost somewhere between $1,000-$1,500 for all 100 bikes.
Volunteers are needed to help repair the bikes — and volunteers don’t need to be experts, Eskelson said. Thursdays from noon-6 p.m., they’ll be focusing on repairing bikes and they’ll train volunteers.
New this year, the Collective aims to provide a helmet with each bike, so they’re also doing a drive for helmets.
Randall is hoping to mark the event’s decade anniversary by providing families with a turkey or ham, something organizers of the event have long hoped to do, but haven’t yet been able to pull off, she said.
It would be a significant feat, given how many families the event serves.
About 700 families participated in the event last year, including 2,300 children, Randall said. An additional 300-400 children were served after the event.
It may be possible to provide an entree if event organizers can free up money that is slated to go toward socks and underwear, Randall said.
They ran out of socks and underwear at the event last year and don’t want it to happen again, which is why they’re planning to put about $30,000 toward socks, underwear, hats and gloves this year.
That amount is half of what it would cost to provide those items to every child. They’ll rely on donations of those items to cover the remainder.
Randall said that $60,000 is a surprisingly high figure, but it’s just a portion of the donations they receive, which puts into perspective the significant level of support that the Northern Utah community provides each year.
Families are referred to the event through partner agencies (OWCAP, Cottages of Hope and Open Doors) as well as through local schools.
Ogden School District has been a longtime supporter of the event, Randall said, by providing the facility, supplies and janitorial staff.
Other contributors include Ellis Printing, Winegars, Davis Hospital, Tech Flow in Layton, Coldwell Banker in South Ogden, United Way of Northern Utah, Lee’s Marketplace in North Ogden and over 150 Giving Tree locations, Randall said.