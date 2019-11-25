Opportunities for organizations:

There are many opportunities for community members who wish to support the program. Details on volunteer and donation opportunities are included below.

1. Host an item-specific donation drive for toys, children’s clothes, boots and shoes, underwear, socks, hats and gloves. The event is in great need of clothing donations, especially underwear and socks, for children ages three and older — as well as gifts and clothing for teens, or gift cards to clothing stores. All items should be new. Large toys like bikes, play kitchens, and dollhouses can be gently used. Unwrapped items can be dropped off any Giving Tree location (http://www.communitychristmasut.org/copy-of-giving-trees).

2. Volunteer as a group to sort donations, help with event set-up and clean-up, assist parents while they shop, supervise and entertain children during the carnival while their parents shop, or pick up donations from organizations hosting giving trees. Volunteer opportunities are available almost every day leading up to the event. Sign up for volunteer slots at http://www.communitychristmasut.org/get_involved.

3. Provide in-kind sponsorships such as refreshments or snacks for volunteers, non-perishable groceries, toys or clothing.

4. Host a Giving Tree at your organization or retail location. The tree and ornaments are provided by Community Christmas. Each ornament includes a list of a child’s needs. Members of your organization and patrons can select and ornament, purchase the listed items, and return them (unwrapped) to your organization. All donated items will be picked up before the event.

5. Host a fundraiser or make a monetary donation at http://www.communitychristmasut.org/donate. Designate in the comment section that the donation should go toward Community Christmas.

For questions about volunteering or donating, contact Bonnie Randall, event coordinator, at 801-628-2490. To refer a family to participate in the event, contact OWCAP at 801-399-9281.