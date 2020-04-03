ROY — Two children were treated in a hospital after inadvertently consuming candy infused with THC, the chemical compound found in marijuana.
On Friday afternoon, the Roy Police Department reported on Facebook that an 11-year-old girl was being treated at a local hospital after consuming “Medicated Nerds Rope” candy infused with THC. Later Friday evening, Roy Police Sgt. Matthew Gwynn told the Standard-Examiner that a 5-year-old girl had also been taken to the hospital after consuming the marijuana edibles.
"So there are two children who were treated in the hospital, and we know of a total of five that have ingested it," Gwynn said. The ages of the three other children are 8, 10 and 15. He said the families affected live in Roy, Sunset, Clearfield, Pleasant View and Ogden.
The candy was part of 63 bags of food given out on Friday by the Utah Food Bank distribution point at the First Baptist Church of Roy, 2025 W. 5700 South.
Gwenn said three to four packages of the rope candies were placed in each bag of food. Families were allotted one bag each.
“Once it was determined that the candy was inadvertently placed in the bags being distributed it was removed from the bags that had not yet gone out,” according to the Facebook alert from Roy PD.
However, Gwynn said that came near the end of the distribution.
"A total of 72 families were served bags, so they discovered it right at the end," Gwynn said.
Roy Police are “actively reaching out to those families who left contact information with staff at the church when they received their bag of food,” according to the Roy PD Facebook alert. “If you received a bag of food from the Roy Baptist Church this morning and if it contained the candy pictured above please contact Roy City Police Department immediately at 801-629-8221 and an officer will respond to collect it.”
Police also said that their initial investigation suggested that the Roy location was the only one that received and distributed the candy.
Gwynn said according to the latest report he'd heard, all of the children were in fair condition.
"It doesn't sound life-threatening," he said."But we're talking a 5-year-old and an 11-year-old who ingested up to 400 milligrams of THC. The physician said that's a lot."
According to tripsafe.org, the Edibles Dosage Guide recommends users with no tolerance consume between 1.5 and 5 mg of THC, while those with a very high tolerance could consume 60 to 100 mg or more.
The packages in the photo provided by Roy Police listed “400 mg THC per rope.”
In a story from 2018, the Los Angeles Times reports that: “With edibles, the liver metabolizes the THC — a much slower route (than smoking). It can take from 30 minutes to 2 hours to start feeling the effects, which tend to be stronger and last longer compared to smoking or vaping.”
Gwynn said that at this point the incident appears to be "completely accidental and inadvertent."
"It's a supply-chain issue that the Utah Food Bank is investigating," he said. "Our role, since we believe it is accidental, is just trying to reach out to the families and get the items back, and to let the families know if they have children who have ingested it, they ought to seek medical attention."
Gwynn said some families have returned the candy to the police department.
"We called in half of the department to get everything back," he said.
Gwynn said he wanted to make sure people understand that the Utah Food Bank has been a great partner throughout the incident, and it would be a shame if this tainted the organization's reputation.
"We have some great nonprofit groups trying to do good in the community, and sometimes they make mistakes," he said. "I would just encourage families, when they receive assistance like this, to inspect everything thoroughly, especially before they give it to children."