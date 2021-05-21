NORTH OGDEN — The Auberge, and assisted living community in North Ogden, has honored a first grade teacher at Saint Joseph Catholic Elementary School with its 2021 Outstanding Woman Award.
In 2020, Jessica Kradel delivered a stillborn baby. "She was devastated, as any mother would be, but she turned this life changing event around and is now helping other parents who are experiencing this same tragedy," wrote The Auberge in a press release.
Over the course of two months, Kradel raised more than $4,000 to purchase a CuddleCot for the maternity ward at Ogden Regional Medical Center. The device, which resembles a cradle, keeps a deceased baby's body cool to extend the amount of time a family can spend with their child before it is placed in the mortuary's care.
When Kradel delivered her son, Henry John, the hospital did not have a CuddleCot, so she only had a few hours with her child before sending him to the morgue. In addition to raising money to purchase the device, Kradel made blankets to wrap stillborn infants in so the family had a memento to take home.
Since February 2020, Kradel has continued teaching classes in-person and online while providing support to other grieving parents.