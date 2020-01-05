The future is unclear for one Ogden transplant from Mexico as he lives in limbo, seeks residency

OGDEN — Luis is living in limbo.
He crossed into the United States illegally 23 years ago from Mexico and as he awaits word from the feds on his application for residency through his American husband, submitted in late 2016, he’s alternately hopeful and nervous. His future is uncertain, shaky even.
Typically, such applications take a year to process, and he suspects the delay — three years now and counting — stems at least in part from President Donald Trump‘s moves to restrict immigration. Immigration authorities, apparently, are more closely scrutinizing residency requests or at least taking more time in reviewing them.
“Instead of having one year of sleepless nights, it’s three years,” said Luis, now a house painter living in Ogden.
Indeed, given the heat surrounding the immigration debate, his application is hardly a sure thing and, in light of his uncertain status, he asked that his full name not be used as it winds through the system. He gives his request a 50-50 chance of success and, as uncomfortable as it is, has contemplated the notion of a ban, ultimately being told he can’t be in the United States, temporarily or maybe for up to 10 years. As such, with his future up for grabs, he figures he’s beholden to speak out. He wants the public to know that people like him are here, contributing to the economy, deserving of a place in the United States.
By putting a face to the issue, he figures, it becomes more real for the public, harder to dismiss as something just happening somewhere else.
“I want them to hear my story. Hiding isn’t an option. They need to know who we are. I never committed a crime, did anything wrong,” said Luis, 45. Yes, there are some “bad apples” out there, but the vast majority of immigrants, legal or illegal, “are just hardworking people.”
Though unwelcome and maligned by some, undocumented immigrants are a vital cog of the economy, helping provide the country with the labor force it needs. Maybe one of your coworkers or friends is undocumented, Luis maintains, and you don’t even know it. Immigrants take jobs others don’t want, he went on. They pay Social Security taxes even though they may never see the money in retirement.
“We move the economy. We consume goods. We own homes. We own cars. We move a lot of money,” he said.
There are just too many misconceptions about immigrants and undocumented immigrants, what they’re doing in the country. And for Luis, it’s hard to keep everything he’s feeling bottled up as the immigration debate — with him and others like him at the center of it — alternatively simmers and rages.
“Some people stay quiet. I don’t want to stay quiet anymore,” he said.
‘DON’T GIVE YOU A CHANCE’
Luis grew up one of seven kids in a poor family in Guadalajara, Mexico. He remembers visits from U.S.-born cousins who barely spoke Spanish, passing out dollar bills and wearing name-brand sneakers. Luis, he recalls, either wore sandals or went in his bare feet. “I could see that they were better off than we were,” he said.
After school, he got a factory job in Mexico, but couldn’t fight the notion that something better beckoned north of the border. He looked into the legal way to immigrate, but nothing jumped out. “I did investigate, I did try. They just tell you no,” he said.
Many critics deride undocumented immigrants for skirting the system, not coming here legally. But in fact, it can be tough if not downright impossible to come to the United States for many, especially without a U.S. family member sponsor. Even if you have a U.S.-citizen sponsor, the process can take several years, experts say.
“It’s almost impossible to get a work visa unless you’re a scientist,” Luis said, alluding to certain immigration restrictions that favor those with higher levels of educational attainment. “Even a tourist visa is beyond impossible to get. They won’t let you come the right way.”
So came the illegal crossing into the United States back in 1996, when he was 22.
Ultimately, he ended up in Utah, worked in a Salt Lake City-area factory in production for more than 17 years. He was fired in 2016, though, after his superiors discovered he didn’t have legal paperwork.
Meantime in 2012, the administration of President Barack Obama had implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiative, or DACA, giving younger undocumented immigrants brought to the country by their parents a means to work, study and live legally in the country, at least for now. It faces a legal challenge from the Trump administration, which seeks elimination of the program, but as of last June, there were 8,750 DACA recipients in Utah, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services figures. To Luis’ chagrin, however, he didn’t fit the DACA age guidelines, the rule that applicants must be younger than 31 as of June 15, 2012. He was too old.
While happy for those who could apply for DACA status, it was bittersweet. Though he shared their aspirations, he still was just an undocumented immigrant. “Why is it just them, not me?” he wondered.
At the same time, he knew he couldn’t give up.
“You got to put your stuff together and try to dig yourself out of a hole,” he said, speaking from his home, wearing a Beto O’Rourke for U.S. Senate t-shirt.
He married his long-time boyfriend and now paints houses, crosses his fingers and waits for word from immigration officials on his residency request.
“Realistically, we have to plan,” said Luis’ husband, who asked not to be named.
That is, they hope for the best, but they have to consider every scenario. The next step in Luis’ residency request will be a personal interview with U.S. immigration authorities at the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. There, officials could grant residency based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen, reject it or, since Luis entered the country illegally, ban him from legal entry into the United States for up to 10 years.
“Going out there you don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s a lot of uncertainty,” said Luis’ husband. “If they don’t let you back... what do you do?”
For Luis, Ogden and the United States have become home. His husband is his family. He dreams of getting residency, citizenship, voting in a U.S. election. “Like me, there are millions more stories that are untold because of fear of rejection,” he said.
His future in the country is always on his mind, but he tries to keep upbeat. No matter what, life goes on — it always does — and he searches for words to keep himself on an even keel.
“People in my situation, they should not be afraid,” Luis said. “There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. So don’t be afraid.”