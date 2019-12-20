OGDEN — Partnering with businesses and residents from all over Northern Utah, The Salvation Army is making sure 475 families in need from Weber and Davis counties are getting a nice Christmas this year.
The Ogden chapter of the 154-year-old charitable organization set up shop inside a large warehouse at the Boyer Business Depot Ogden Wednesday. Christmas bags full of food, clothing, toys, lightbulbs and other items were handed out to low-income families from Davis County. Maj. Dan Wilson, with the Salvation Army, said the organization would be handing out items to pre-selected families until Friday, with residents from Weber County being served Thursday and Friday. Wilson said a handful of Box Elder residents are also involved in the program.
Wilson said about 1,400 children will receive gifts as part of the program. Items were also collected for about 100 Northern Utah seniors. Organizations like Smith’s, Weber State University and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made donations. Many other individuals and businesses — to numerous to mention — helped with the program, Wilson said.
“We’ve really been trying to stress that to the people who come in,” he said. “This is what the community provided for you. It wasn’t like The Salvation Army just made this happen. It was an effort that involved lots of people and organizations contributing.”
Wilson said Davis County families in the program were identified through the Davis School District, with the Ogden Weber Community Action Partnership helping to select needy families from Weber County.
Maj. Terrie Wilson, who is Dan Wilson’s wife, said gifts and clothing are still needed for older children.
“Things like hoodies and jackets for older kids are something we still don’t have enough of,” she said. “We’ve had so much great help, but that’s one area where we’re still kind of lacking.”
Anyone interested in donating items can drop them off at the temporary warehouse at the BDO. It’s located in building 13A on the northern end of the business park.
Davis County resident Daneen Hill picked up gifts for her two children on Wednesday. She said she’s donated to The Salvation Army before, but this year found herself in need of some help. She said her heart was full of thanks as she picked up her items.
“A lot of time, when you are struggling financially, you feel completely isolated,” Hill said. “So, to know that there are all of these people out there who care and want to make sure families have a good Christmas, that’s just really uplifting.”