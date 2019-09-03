NORTH OGDEN — This year’s Fall Historic House Tour is heading north.
Hosted by the Weber County Heritage Foundation, the annual show is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 in one of Weber County’s northernmost cities: North Ogden.
This year’s show will feature nearly a dozen historic properties — from homes and barns built by some of the city’s earliest settlers, to well-known landmarks and a historical museum.
Kate Stewart, vice president of the WCHF, called North Ogden a “rapidly developing rural oasis beneath Ben Lomond Peak ... steeped in history.” The tour will highlight some of the city’s most significant early history — the first Native American residents there, pioneer settlers, and North Ogden’s major role in the wartime canning industry.
Stewart said the North Ogden Cannery building, built in 1900, is a highlight of this year’s tour.
According to the heritage foundation, the cannery center employed workers from across Northern Utah to process, can and ship fruit from nearby orchards. The facility played an important role in the economic success of North Ogden through the early 1970s.
The Hall Fruit Farm will offer tours of the fruit-packing house. The Hall family established over 100 acres of fruit orchards and employed thousands (including World War II prisoners of war) to pick, process and deliver fruit from their farm between 1905 and 2005. The farm was the longest surviving fruit farm in North Ogden.
Stewart said the show will also feature the famous North Ogden Stump and the North Ogden Historical Museum. The Stump is a well-known well near the intersection of 2600 North and Washington Boulevard. It’s produced fresh spring water since 1930. The museum features displays depicting North Ogden farming life, public school days, historic clothing, photographs, oral histories and more.
Advance sale tickets for the tour are $15 and will be sold at the Eccles Community Art Center, 2580 Jefferson Ave., or online at webercountyheritagefoundation.com. Event day tickets are $20 and will only be sold at the North Ogden Historical Museum, 545 E. 2750 North.
For more information, call Stewart at 801-450-6563.