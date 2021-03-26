Three Utah men have won national heroism awards for rescuing people from fires, including a fiery plane crash in a Centerville pasture last summer.
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission recognized brothers Lyle and Bradley Berglund for risking their lives to pull two men from burning plane wreckage June 25, 2020.
Sixteen others around the country also were awarded the Carnegie Medal, including Norman Tanner Olsen, who saved a man's life at a Summit County campground.
The commission said in its announcement Wednesday that the medal is North America's highest honor for civilian heroism for people who risk their lives for others in peril.
Bradley Berglund, 34, of Syracuse, and his brother Lyle, 32, of Roy, were driving on Legacy Highway when they saw a small plane crash in a field. They ran about 300 yards to the crash site, according to the award citation.
With flames shooting from the plane's nose, Lyle stepped onto the wing and grasped one plane occupant's arm, but heat drove him back, the citation said.
Lyle tried again as Bradley unlatched the man's seat belt, then they both pulled him from the plane and dragged him a safe distance away. They repeated the rescue for the second passenger.
Andre Kostrzewa, 72, of Salt Lake City, identified as the owner of the home-assembled light plane, and Jason Sorensen, 47, of Layton, a retired Davis County Sheriff's Office paramedic, died of their injuries.
The Berglunds, who both work as contractors, were treated at a hospital for second-degree burns.
"Davis County Sheriff's Office, Centerville Police Department, and many others remain forever grateful for Brad and Lyle's quick and selfless life-saving actions," the Sheriff's Office said in a social media post in response to the Carnegie awards.
The foundation said Olsen, a 23-year-old university student who lives in Holladay, still is recovering from burns he suffered in a heroic rescue Sept. 1, 2019.
The award citation said a 59-year-old man was trying to light a campfire with gasoline in a mountain campground near Kamas when he spilled fuel on himself and it ignited and enveloped him in flames.
Olsen ran to him, grabbed him in a hug and took him to the ground. Olsen used his arms and body to smother the fire as the victim continued to burn.
Others doused the men with water and the two were hospitalized with severe burns.
The foundation said 10,220 Carnegie Medals have been awarded since the Pittsburgh-based fund’s inception in 1904. Each awardee or their survivors also receive a financial grant. The fund, established by Andrew Carnegie, has given more than $42 million in grants, scholarships and death benefits.