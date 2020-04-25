THUMBS UP: To the prospect of brighter days before us. Leaders from around Weber, Davis and Morgan counties announced Wednesday a plan to begin scaling back certain restrictions brought about by the widespread coronavirus pandemic, starting May 2. That’s welcome news to Utahns who understandably are eager to resume their lives in full. But more importantly, these decisions are being made seemingly with the consent of — and not objection by — local health officials, who also spoke at Wednesday’s gathering. “We have been effective and I stand today excited,” said Brian Hatch, director of the Davis County Health Department. Still, he cautioned, “This is not over.” That’s an important point, and Utahns should remember to maintain precautions — such as wearing masks and staying socially distant — until such measures no longer are deemed necessary for public health.
THUMBS UP: For anyone who has had to visit a gas station recently, you — and your wallet — have likely noticed that prices are well below normal. That’s true across the world, as the value of oil has fallen precipitously during this time of decreased travel. While average fuel costs in Utah aren’t as cheap as those found in some other states, at least one analyst told the Standard-Examiner that we could see more declines before all is said and done. And even when traffic increases as people begin commuting to work again, a “hangover” period of low prices could still linger a bit longer.
THUMBS DOWN: Rocks of varying size have been spotted along local trails, posing a hazard to mountain bikers. In some places, residents and officials say, their placement indicates the deliberate actions of a nefarious person or persons. In other cases, it’s unclear how the rocks — some the size of small boulders — came to rest where they did, but a natural explanation could be possible. Instances of wayward rocks on trails were first reported last fall and are again increasing in frequency. At the least, these mysterious appearances simply may be a natural occurrence. At worst, they represent irresponsible and dangerous behavior by a third party. More likely, it's some combination of the two. But any human involvement is shameful.
THUMBS DOWN: It's hit that point. You know what I mean. Don't pretend otherwise. It's that point where the novelty of being at home, working from home and being unable to go out and enjoy the usual spate of activities has worn off. It's just inconvenient at this point. Here's to hoping things return to normal sooner rather than later.
THUMBS UP: To this beautiful weather. Winter is finally dissipating and pleasant temperatures are showing themselves more often. The birds are chirping and leaves are sprouting on the trees. Pay more attention to this, less attention to some of the hardship surrounding you.