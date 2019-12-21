SOUTH OGDEN — For the second straight year, a staple in the local restaurant scene is closing early Christmas Eve to feed local families in need.
Tony’s Pizza, at 403 39th St., will host a Christmas Eve dinner next week for a select group of Ogden students — and their families — from Madison Elementary School. Tony’s owner, Tina Sanchez, said the establishment held a similar dinner last year and hopes to make it a yearly tradition.
“I kind of just decided to do it as a way to honor my parents,” Sanchez said. “My dad taught us to give back to the community and he was a great example of that throughout his whole life.”
Sanchez’s dad, Tony Toscan, ran the pizzeria for 52 years until his death in late 2015. Toscan was well-known not only for his pizza, but for his philanthropic efforts in the community. Sanchez said Tuesday’s dinner will feed about 50 families and more than 150 people. Those invited will be able to eat from the popular Tony’s menu, free of charge. The restaurant is set to close early Tuesday, at 2:30 p.m., to accommodate these families.
Sanchez said she worked with Amir Jackson to identify the families most in need. Jackson founded and has run the Ogden-based non-profit Nurture the Creative Mind since 2007. The organization works to empower local youth through the arts and other creative endeavors.
Jackson said he believes the dinner will inspire others to give and is proud to be part of Sanchez’s effort.
“(She) does it for no other reason than to give back and honor her father, Tony’s, legacy,” Jackson said.
Families at the dinner will also be given gifts. Sanchez said her employees donate their time to work Christmas Eve and help the evening go off without a hitch.
“This is what Christmas is really all about,” Sanchez said. “I know my dad would be happy about it.”