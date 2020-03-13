OGDEN — A member of Ogden's Trails Network Committee says the city's prized Grant Avenue Promenade is starting to get shabby.
Trails committee member Marie Hahn says she and some others have been noticing an increase in trash on the promenade and have been organizing volunteer efforts to clean it up.
But they're having a hard time keeping up.
Hahn said she's seen the problem get progressively worse and believes when people see litter in an area, they're more likely to be careless about littering themselves, compounding the problem.
"While it is a beautiful walkway, it currently suffers from a lack of maintenance, specifically litter removal," Hahn said. "Redevelopment has strengthened our community and revitalized the downtown area, (but) I feel that including a plan for ongoing maintenance would make it even better."
City officials have said the road serves as a model for walkability and active transportation in Ogden with its separated bicycle lanes, decorative intersections, decorative street lights and a new traffic signalization system.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the design of the road is meant to encourage active transportation by enhancing safety for cyclists and pedestrians and providing better connections to existing transit options. The speed on the promenade is just 20 mph.
In 2018, the city finished a $4 million extension of the promenade and now it runs between 20th and 24th streets.
According to Ogden City Council documents, most of the funding for the project came from a $20 million Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Utah Transit Authority was awarded the grant in 2016 and has been distributing the money to local municipalities since then. Funds are matched by the entities that receive the money.
Caldwell said he wasn't aware of a litter problem on the promenade but would take the issue up with his Public Services department.
"I haven't been made aware of that," Caldwell said. "But a lot of times, you'll see litter kind of pile up this time of year after the snow melts. The snow plows come by and they cover everything up."
Other than landscaping the heavily vegetated medians, Caldwell said the promenade doesn't necessarily get any more attention than any other city road, in terms of clean up. He said the city does the best job it can with a limited number of resources.
Hahn said she's trying to bring light to the issue ahead of Ogden City budget hearings, which typically start being held in the spring.
"I am hoping that residents are aware of this opportunity to impact where our tax dollars are spent," she said. "And to encourage public officials to include funds for needed maintenance of our improved infrastructure."