OGDEN — The Golden Spike Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized several locals for their commitments to service.
Lindsey Cummins from Ben Lomond High School received the Outstanding Cadet Award from the organization on May 14. Cummins is a cadet major in the school's ROTC program.
On May 15, the local chapter held a ceremony in Layton recognizing two winners of its Service to Veterans awards program.
McKenna Nelson, 18, a member of the Children of the American Revolution, was the youth winner of the award. Nelson served one year as Utah state president of the CAR and has participated in multiple service projects.
Also receiving an award for his service to veterans was Dennis Howland. Howland served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964–72, including a stint in Vietnam. He has spent decades as an advocate for veterans by serving on state and local boards, organizing the Veterans Day parade and lobbying for statewide recognition of service.