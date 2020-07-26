RIVERDALE — Two women were injured Saturday afternoon in a rollover on Riverdale Road.
According to Lt. Casey Warren of the Riverdale Police Department, two women and three young children under the age of 5 were traveling in a vehicle on Riverdale Road near 500 West when the crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday.
“The driver of the vehicle had a medical episode while she was driving, which caused her to lose control of her vehicle,” Warren said. “It subsequently rolled at least twice off the road.”
Warren said the three children were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene, but not transported to the hospital.
The two women were taken to the hospital for what was described as “non-life-threatening injuries.”