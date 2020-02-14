SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect in a recent murder in North Ogden was shot and killed by members of the U.S. Marshal's Service in Salt Lake City on Thursday night.
A K-9 dog with the Herriman City Police Department was also shot and killed during the incident, according to the department.
Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, members of the Marshal's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, or VFAST, shot and killed the man near 400 E. 300 South in Salt Lake City, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshal's Office.
Police say the man, whose name was not included in the press release, was a suspect in a Feb. 8 homicide in North Ogden, and that the Marshal's Office was called by the North Ogden Police Department to help find the man.
Officers found the man walking near 400 East when they approached, and the man tried to run away from officers on foot, the release says. Police also released the K-9 to try and stop the alleged suspect.
When the dog approached, police say the man pulled out a gun.
Details of the exact events leading up to the shooting are unclear, as police said in the release that, "Officers engaged the suspect, and the suspect was shot and killed."
Police say the man's identity will be released after they notify next of kin.
During the incident, the Herriman K-9, a dog named Hondo, was also shot and killed. It was not immediately clear who shot and killed the K-9.
"The USMS sends its deepest sympathy to the Herriman Police Department on the death of its beloved K-9 and our task force colleague Hondo. Hondo was a warrior, and due to Hondo's heroic actions, the lives of his human partners were likely saved today." U.S. Marshal Matthew Harris said in the press release.
Police say the man was a suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Dalton Wood, who was shot and killed on Feb. 8 in North Ogden.
Police have arrested two other men in connection with Wood's murder — Ryan Joseph Dash, 32, and Brian Jenson, 28. Since their arrests, Jenson is charged with murder and Dash is facing an aggravated murder charge.
Last October in Layton, members of VFAST were involved in another fatal shooting. Agents were tracking 28-year-old Zackary Aldridge Hall when they saw him leaving the Layton Hills Mall. When officers tried to apprehend him,
Hall reportedly refused to comply with their orders and ran toward his vehicle. Hall got into his car and tried to escape by ramming his vehicle into police cars.
Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Nathan Young fired into the car to stop Hall from ramming the vehicles, according to police. Hall was struck by bullets and got out of the car. Hall was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Roughly a month after the incident, the Davis County Attorney's Office cleared Young of any wrongdoing, and declined to press charges in connection with the fatal shooting.