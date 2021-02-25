OGDEN — Thanks to a sizable check from the state, Ogden City hopes to soon begin work on a host of major infrastructure upgrades at its municipal airport.
Justin Sorensen, an analyst in the city's accounting department, said Ogden has received a $6 million grant from the Utah Department of Transportation, which will be used to fund utility and road upgrades, access improvements and direct flight support at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport. Sorensen said the project is made up of four phases and will cost a total of $10 million.
The first phase of the project involves building a new taxiway at the airport, west of an existing runway, which will allow aircraft using either of the airport's runways to exit and gain access to new development on the facility's west side. A second phase of work includes extending 4000 South onto airport property, which will allow semitrucks with heavy earth-moving equipment to access the west-side development area.
Phase three involves grading, drainage and cleanup work. Sorensen said the cleanup will include the removal of debris at the airport, which, interestingly enough, includes concrete pieces from the old Washington Boulevard Ogden Mall that was torn down nearly 20 years ago. The final phase of work includes the placement of existing utilities to allow easy access for the development. Water, sewer, power, natural gas and telecommunication utilities will all be moved as part of the work.
Sorensen said improvements within the $6 million grant's scope will be made first, with the rest of the work coming as additional funds are identified and appropriated by the Ogden City Council.
"We're hoping there may be the possibility of getting some additional funds from the state on top of this," Sorensen said.
Ogden Director of Community and Economic Development Tom Christopulos said the city regularly gets money from the Federal Aviation Administration, but the project in question wouldn't be eligible for those funds because they typically go toward tarmac improvements.
The city has been exploring a new way forward for the municipal airport for years now.
The facility offers private and business general aviation service, commercial air service and air ambulance service and serves as a reliever airport for the Salt Lake International Airport and for aircraft flying in and out of Hill Air Force Base. The airport has been a conundrum for city officials though, subsidized by as much as $750,000 per year during the 2010s. The subsidies have been reduced in recent years, but the city still loses more than $300,000 per year running the airport.
Last year, the city developed a master plan for the airport, which serves as a roadmap for how to best utilize the asset over the next two decades. Several objectives are identified in the plan, from acquiring adjacent parcels of land and redeveloping hangars to building new road entrances and expanding the facility’s flight line.
City officials have said bringing aerospace companies to the airport is a major push and will help secure the future of the facility. Recently, aerospace companies like Borsight Inc. and Williams International have expanded their operations at the airport.
The city’s master plan also calls for the continued development of commercial passenger air service at Ogden-Hinckley, something the city has been working on for nearly a decade.