LAYTON — As work ramps up this week on the state's massive Interstate 15 Express Lanes project through Weber and Davis counties, the Utah Department of Transportation is advising commuters to prepare for a major shift in traffic.
UDOT will change both northbound and southbound traffic on the freeway this weekend to "crossover configurations" as part of the I-15 Davis-Weber Express Lanes project.
UDOT Senior Communications Manager Zach Whitney said southbound traffic in Clearfield, from 200 South to 700 South, will change to the new pattern this week, with northbound I-15 from 800 North in Clearfield to 5600 South in Roy shifting in the next few weeks. According to UDOT's website, the Clearfield shift will occur during the early morning hours of Friday, April 3.
There will be no crossovers at 650 North in order to preserve access to Hill Air Force Base's west gate.
The "crossovers" work by pushing one lane of traffic onto the opposite side of the freeway, Whitney said. Protected by a concrete barrier, the crossovers will be in the far left lanes and accommodate through traffic. Drivers that might need to exit need to stay in the righthand lanes. Speeds will be reduced to 60 mph through the crossover configuration.
Whitney said the adjusted traffic patterns will allow construction crews to work in the median and replace bridge structures.
A video animation explaining the crossovers, along with regular construction updates, can be found at udot.utah.gov/i15express.
UDOT is extending the I-15 Express Lanes from the Layton Parkway in Davis County to Riverdale Road in Weber County. Transportation officials say the $175 million project will help increase mobility and reduce congestion on the freeway through northern Utah. As part of the project, the I-15 bridge over 200 South in Clearfield will also be rebuilt, the interchanges at 5600 South in Roy and at Riverdale Road will be redesigned, and concrete panels on the freeway from Hill Field Road to I-84 will be replaced. Five other bridges over the freeway will be widened, and new ramp meters will be installed at four locations.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason said construction began last fall and is scheduled to be finished in Fall 2021. Gleason said as of yet, road construction projects throughout the state have not been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but he noted that the department will "keep a close eye on things" and could shift construction timelines if necessary.