TREMONTON — In what is perhaps a silver lining on the cloud of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rural communities in the northern reaches of Utah are getting a technology upgrade.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason said the department is in the final stages of installing fiber conduit systems along Interstate 84 in Box Elder County, an effort the state says will increase internet connectivity for communities and enhance mobility and safety on the freeway there.
The state is also completing similar work in Millard and Sevier counties, along I-70, Gleason said.
The work is being funded by $30 million worth of CARES Act dollars, which was appropriated by the Utah Legislature earlier this year. Gleason said the money helped provide an immediate boost to an already identified focus in the department to provide broadband connectivity to rural communities for critical needs like telemedicine, distance learning and telecommuting.
As part of the project, UDOT is extending fiber conduit to specific locations that will allow for Wi-Fi hotspots, which for many have become an essential tool as the coronavirus outbreak has driven many activities — from work and schooling to even shopping — to the internet.
According to a study from the Pew Research Center, 87% of adults say the internet has been at least important for them during the coronavirus outbreak, including 53% who describe it as essential to their daily lives.
"Providing these Wi-Fi hotspots ... could not have come at a more essential time," UDOT Fiber Optics Manager Lynne Yocom said. "This fiber network will make an immediate impact, but also lay the groundwork for a connected future."
Gleason said the fiber installation will also expand UDOT’s "Advanced Traffic Management System," which essentially uses advancements in technology to minimize traffic congestion and improve safety.
As part of the ATMS expansion in the region, UDOT will install new cameras, weather stations and other sensors that provide real-time information about roads in the area. Gleason said the work will also allow for future automated vehicle capabilities.
The work in Box Elder County involves 42 miles of fiber along I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho state line. Wi-Fi hotspots will be located at three locations: Bothwell, Howell and Snowville. The project will also bring Wi-Fi to the Fremont Indian State Park.
Park Manager Kevin Taylor said the service has been needed there for years. He said the park sees more than 30,000 visitors every year.