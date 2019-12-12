OGDEN — Residents in a Uintah Highlands neighborhood have scored a preliminary victory in their bid to stave off development in a vacant plot of land they’ve long used as park.
After an impassioned plea from many of them against a proposed rezone of the 4.6-acre parcel to permit denser home development than would otherwise be possible, Weber County planning officials voted to recommend against such change.
“It was a great first step,” said James Beck, one of the many neighbors who spoke against the rezone plans at a meeting Tuesday of the Western Weber Planning Commission. “We have to keep the pressure up.”
Developer Randy Moore is in the process of acquiring the land from the current owner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and plans to build homes on the property. The land sits at 6224 S. 2225 East, part of the unincorporated Uintah Highlands area near South Ogden, and, with church permission, currently serves as open space for neighbors in the packed residential zone. Though the land is largely undeveloped, featuring a picnic shelter, parking area and baseball backstop, it is zoned RE-15, which permits construction of homes on plots measuring at least 15,000 square feet or about one-third an acre.
Moore seeks a rezone to a R-1-10 classification, which would allow residential parcels measuring 10,000 square feet, a little less than a quarter of an acre, and more homes than otherwise possible. He envisions 13 lots on the land, each with an average size of 12,750 square feet.
“This is 13 homes. This is conducive with the area,” Moore said at Tuesday’s meeting, a public hearing on the rezone request.
Seventeen others, though, spoke out against the rezone plans. The planning commission is an advisory body to the Weber County Commission, which has final say on the zoning question and will follow up on Tuesday’s action, probably in January.
Car congestion on area streets is already in issue, many said, and they fear it would get worse if the rezone were approved. Plus, the area immediately around the site is zoned RE-15 and allowing a R-1-10 zone would deviate from that.
More significantly, though, most speaking out Tuesday seemed more worried about the prospect of losing the open area to development. As the area grows, open space is at a premium, and if the land is used for homes, area residents will lose their park-like space, used for picnics, birthday parties, baseball games and as a dog run.
“That’s why there’s so many people here. That’s why there’s so many people angry — because this is the only open land,” Beck said during the hearing. Reached Tuesday, Beck also faulted Weber County officials, who, he said, squandered opportunities to create a park in the area to serve residents. Instead of setting aside land for green space, he charged, they’ve let developers dictate the nature of the growth.
“There was supposed to be open space out here for a park ... They’ve kept rezoning and rezoning until there is no open space. That’s the fault of Weber County,” Beck said. He said Weber County had put in an offer for the land recently when it went on the market, but was outbid. The minimum offer for the 4.6-acres plot, Beck said, was $800,000.
Planning Commission members expressed sympathy with the neighbors in recommending against the rezone. Commissioner Eugene Atkinson, though, said the body doesn’t have authority to say whether the space should remain open or be developed. In fact, Moore said he anticipates moving ahead “very quickly” with acquisition of the land.
Meantime, Beck said residents will try to make their case against the rezone to county commissioners when they take the matter up. He’s hoping if the land isn’t rezoned, allowing for denser development, building homes won’t be so financially attractive, creating wiggle room to keep the land open.