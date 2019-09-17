MORGAN — A massive, three-day celebration of the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad concluded in Northern Utah nearly five months ago.
But Union Pacific isn’t quite finished recognizing the momentous “meeting of the rails.”
The railroad’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the UP system during the final week of September and through October to commemorate the sesquicentennial, yet again. In May, UP headlined three days worth of events held in Ogden and at Promontory Summit in Box Elder County.
Big Boy and its steam locomotive companion, Living Legend No. 844, met at Ogden’s Union Station to recreate the historic image taken at Promontory Summit when the cross-country rail line was finished. 150 years ago, it was the Union Pacific No. 119 and the Central Pacific Jupiter that united, but those locomotives were both scrapped in the early 1900s.
Built between 1863 and 1869, the railway connected America by linking the Pacific Coast at San Francisco Bay with the existing eastern U.S. railway. The railroad revolutionized American society, solidifying a dependable transportation system that transported goods and people at speeds that were at that time unthinkable.
The transcontinental line was finished on May 10, 1869. Prior to its completion, eastern travelers to the west had to either sail around the bottom of South America or make the dangerous covered wagon trek across the plains — journeys that took months to complete. When the railroad was finished, travel between the east and west coasts took mere days.
First put into service in the 1940s, the 1.2 million pound, 133-foot-long Big Boy is the world’s largest steam engine and has taken the mantle as UP’s working representative of train history.
According to a UP press release, the locomotive is scheduled to stop at various locations in Utah between Oct. 1 and Oct. 5. The Big Boy is set to stop at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Echo Road Crossing, in Echo Canyon. On the same day, the locomotive will stop at 10:15 a.m. at 98 Commercial Street in Morgan and at 1:30 p.m. at 1000 Warm Springs Road in Salt Lake City.
On Oct. 2 and 3, the engine will be on display from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1000 South 400 E. in Provo. It will hit several other rural Utah areas on Oct. 4 and 5. For a full schedule of stops, visit www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm. UP says tour running times and scheduled stops are subject to change. The most accurate steam schedule information will updated at the website.