WEST VALLEY CITY — The thousands of Utahns who cut down their own Christmas trees every year can get an early start on the project by purchasing their permits in November.
Non-commercial Christmas tree permits for Pinyon Pine and Juniper trees can be purchased in person starting Monday, Nov. 4, during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday) at the Salt Lake Field Office of the Utah Bureau of Land Management, 2370 South Decker Lake Blvd., West Valley. (This is the closest permit location for Davis and Weber counties.)
Permits are $10 each, with a limit of two per household. For questions, visit www.blm.gov/utah/tree-permits or call the Salt Lake Field Office at 801-977-4300.
For the Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, permits to cut trees in the Heber-Kamas area also go on sale Monday at four locations, two in Kamas and two in Heber.
Each permit is $15, with a limit of one permit per person. A permit can be used for one tree. Trees that can be cut in the area are sub-alpine fire, white fire and lodgepole pine. For details, visit www.fs.usda.gov/uwcnf.
The Ogden Ranger District of the Uintah-Wasatch-Cache National Forest does not sell Christmas tree permits, according to its web page.
BLM Utah advises those who buy permits to cut their trees early in the season to avoid unpredictable weather conditions in the mountains, according to a BLM Utah press release.
"Be prepared for slick, snow-packed roads and carry chains," the release says. "The BLM recommends using a four-wheel drive vehicle or snow machine in many locations."
People are also advised to stay on roads and trails and respect private property boundaries, the release says.
To ensure safety, BLM urges those in pursuit of a tree to be sure to notify others of where they are going. Bring a cell phone and pack adequate supplies and gear, such as warm clothing, boots, gloves, a container of hot liquid, water, food, first-aid kit and matches, the release says.
A shovel can be helpful to reach the base of a tree that is surrounded by snow.