LAYTON — The Utah Farm Bureau Federation will hold its 103rd annual convention in Davis County this week.
The convention will be held from approximately 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 20-22, at the Davis Conference Center, 651 N. 700 West, Layton.
In a press release, Farm Bureau's Vice President of Communications Matt Hargreaves said this year's theme is "Connect." Much of the focus of the three-day meeting will be on informing farmers and ranchers on how they can find success by connecting with each other, non-farming audiences and local, state, and national decision makers.
Important public policy topics, like grazing regulations, the current sales tax restructuring debate, trade, water development and distribution, industrial hemp and agri-tourism will also be discussed.
"This is truly democracy at the grassroots level," said Ron Gibson, Utah Farm Bureau President. "With those feeling the impact of state and federal regulations the most having a say in how the rules and laws are created. We’re not just sitting around complaining about our situation."
Members of the Young Farmers and Ranchers program will discuss a range of topics at the conference, from opioid and mental health concerns in rural America, to emerging food technologies and labor issues.
Kerry Gibson, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, will make a presentation at the event. A panel featuring as of yet unnamed members of Utah’s Congressional Delegation will be held Friday.
American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall is scheduled to make an appearance and will share insights from his first-hand experiences with the Trump White House regarding trade, labor and other issues.
For more information and to see a full agenda for the three-day conference, go to utahfarmbureau.org/.