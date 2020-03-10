The Utah Department of Health and Weber-Morgan Health Department on Tuesday announced the state's second case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
The individual, who is female and older than 60, is being treated at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital and is "in serious but stable condition," according to a press release from the Utah Department of Health.
The patient traveled extensively inside and outside the country before becoming ill, the release says, and likely was exposed to COVID-19 during that time.
At a press conference Tuesday morning, Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health, said that the woman had traveled to Florida, the Bahamas and Nevada. She was not on a cruise ship, but did travel on a boat, Dunn said.
"Very shortly after she returned to Utah from her travels, the patient developed symptoms and sought care," Dunn said.
The woman was in Utah for about a week before being tested, Dunn said. She had also been symptomatic during that time. Her symptoms progressed from a cough and a fever to more severe respiratory symptoms.
Because she had not traveled to a high-risk area or on an affected cruise ship, her healthcare providers ruled out all other infectious diseases before she was tested, Dunn said.
Test samples were collected from the patient on Saturday, they arrived at the Utah Public Health Laboratory on Sunday and results were confirmed Monday, Dunn said.
People who have been in closest contact with the first and second Utah cases of COVID-19 have also been tested and the results were negative, Dunn said. This includes those who had been in some contact but are at greater risk of developing the illness, she said.
Utah is currently capable of testing 25 people each day, Dunn said, but the state has recently purchased new equipment that will allow them to increase that number.
Almost 100 people in the state have already been tested, she said, with only two positive results. The state and local health departments are actively monitoring between 100 and 200 people.
The patient has not attended any large events since her return, Dunn confirmed.
Health department officials do not believe this new case and the case reported last week in Davis County are related, but the issue is under investigation, said Lori Buttars, spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department.
Dunn confirmed this, saying that both of Utah's cases "have been travel related, meaning they did not contract the virus in Utah, and we have not identified any community spread of COVID-19."
However, she said officials expect that community spread will occur.
"We are expecting to see community transmission and potentially secondary cases from both the first and second case diagnosed here in Utah, but we're thankful that we haven't yet," Dunn said.
Due to federal privacy law, Intermountain Healthcare will not be releasing information about the patient or their condition, according to an Intermountain press release.
"Thorough isolation precautions are in place to fully protect patients and caregivers," the Intermountain release says. "The hospital is following all appropriate safety protocols identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Utah Department of Health."
Buttars said the Weber-Morgan Health Department learned of the case late Monday night, and department staff have spoken with the individual and their family.
Officials were impressed with the individual's recall, she said.
"It will help us greatly as we investigate," she said.
The new COVID-19 case will not cause a significant shift in the the department's response plan, Buttars said.
After Utah's first case was discovered Friday in Davis County, Weber-Morgan and Davis County health departments expanded their monitoring to anyone who had been in contact with people who have traveled to areas where COVID-19 is widespread.
Prior to the first case, local departments had been monitoring only those with concerning travel histories.
Officials at the Weber-Morgan health department send their best wishes to the individual and their family, Buttars said.
"They're in our thoughts, and we know they're dealing with a lot, but we want to wish them well and thank them for their cooperation," she said.