SOUTH OGDEN — Weber County Assessor John Ulibarri II’s favorite memory of his father, John Ulibarri, is the look on his face as he rolled into the station after riding a roller coaster at Disneyland.
“His face held a look of unbridled joy,” the younger Ulibarri said. “Dad loved life.”
That passion for life, and living it fully, led him to become a trailblazer in both his community and the state. He broke two barriers in his life, becoming the first Latino student to receive a bachelor’s degree from Weber State University and the first Latino state legislator.
Ulibarri died earlier this month after a yearslong battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 81 years old.
After his birth in McPhee, Colorado, on May 27, 1939, Ulibarri’s family moved to Ogden in 1942. It was World War II, and his father Joseph Ulibarri, looking for work, found a job at Hill Air Force Base.
“They came from very humble beginnings,” said Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden, who was a close friend of Ulibarri and identified in an obituary written by his family as an “adopted sister.”
Ulibarri graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1957, after which he served in the U.S. Coast Guard. After a stint attending college in Missouri, where his brother Richard Ulibarri worked as a professor, he followed his brother back to Ogden to attend what was then Weber State College.
In 1966, two years after it became a four-year institution, he became the first Latino to obtain a bachelor’s degree from the school. Over half a century later, in 2019, 187 Hispanic students were awarded a bachelor’s degree from Weber State University, according to the most recent available Utah System of Higher Education data.
“In the (Ulibarri) family, education was first and foremost,” Millner said, “and John did that. He went on to college, became a teacher and administrator and focused on helping other kids succeed.”
After earning an education specialist degree from Utah State University, Ulibarri began his teaching career at Wahlquist Junior High School in Farr West, but spent the bulk of his career in the Ogden School District.
He worked as a principal at C.H. Taylor Elementary School — now Taylor Canyon Elementary School — and Polk Elementary School, both in Ogden. Ulibarri later moved on to oversee federal programs in the district.
Ulibarri told The Salt Lake Tribune in 2010 that he was recruited by the Weber County Democratic Party to run for the state Legislature after an unsuccessful run for a school board seat.
He said he doubted he would win because he was Latino and not a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but another Christian denomination. To his surprise, he came out on top.
“I think Dad had a certain sense of pride in his many accomplishments,” said Ulibarri II. “The multiple firsts for the Hispanic community in Utah were important to Dad. He broke through in a time where it was seemingly more difficult for a person of color.”
After one term, Ulibarri lost his bid for reelection. “I wasn’t there long enough to make an impact,” he told the Tribune.
Improving people’s lives, according to Ulibarri’s son, was one of his father’s top priorities. While his father was proud of the Latino community and his status within it as a pioneer, he was more focused on effecting positive change.
“Dad’s focus was not on himself as the first Hispanic here or the first Hispanic there,” Ulibarri II said. “What was truly important to him was to contribute to the community at large through service. Race did not take priority over people.”
Ulibarri dedicated his life to helping people from all walks of life. As an Ogden School District employee, Millner said, he cared about every child and worked to help them achieve success.
He also served multiple terms on the board of trustees at Weber State University, where his brother Richard worked for 46 years. Richard Ulibarri died of COVID-19 in November.
“He and his brother were cut out of the same cloth,” Millner said. “That was what drove them in terms of not only their own education, but then sharing that and providing leadership and supporting others.”
Ulibarri supported the 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base for years, his son said, and was appointed an honorary commander of the group. When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, he traveled to Houston and New Orleans to assist in rebuilding efforts.
“I think he was a role model of community engagement and being involved in making the place that you live a better place, and doing that for your own personal service and commitment,” Millner said.
Aside from Ulibarri’s commitment to service, to Ulibarri II, he was a loving father. He said his father spent a significant portion of his time and money cheering him on in his extracurricular activities, and even volunteered to coach on occasion.
In his 70s, after his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis, he would often clear snow off of his son’s driveway.
“Dad loved his family more than anything on earth,” Ulibarri II said. “You could tell by how he spent his time. ... As a father, I would not have traded him for anyone in the world.”