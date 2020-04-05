OGDEN — A vehicle crashed through the wall of an Ogden restaurant late Sunday morning, sending its two occupants to the hospital.
Lt. John Cox with Ogden Police Department said a male and female were traveling southbound in the 3300 block of Washington Boulevard just before noon when their vehicle left the road and struck Patricia’s Mexican Restaurant, 3303 Washington Blvd.
“The vehicle did a bunch of, well, witnesses say it just darted off the street and hit the south side of Patricia’s Restaurant,” Cox said. “It went through the wall and continued through the building to the north wall, where it came to a stop.”
Cox said the restaurant was not open at the time.
The vehicle’s occupants were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Cox.
He didn’t know why the vehicle left the road.
“It’s under investigation now, so tomorrow we might have more information,” Cox said.