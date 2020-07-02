Those who wish to pay respects to 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, an Air Force pilot from Perry who was killed in a training accident last month in England, may do so this weekend.
There will be a visitation/viewing for Allen at Russon Brothers Mortuary at 1941 Main St. in Farmington from 4-8 p.m. Friday.
His funeral will be at the Box Elder High School football field at 380 S. 600 West in Brigham City from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.
After the funeral, a procession will start at 11 a.m. going from Box Elder High School through Perry then on Interstate 15 to Riverdale, then from Interstate 84 to the Mountain Green Cemetery, according to a procession route posted on Facebook by Follow the Flag - North Ogden.
Allen's body was flown back to Utah on June 26.
He is survived by seven siblings; his parents, Mark and Debbie; and his wife, Hannah.
Gov. Gary Herbert on Thursday announced that all U.S. and Utah flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday.
"Today, we honor U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen for his outstanding service and sacrifice to our nation," a statement by Herbert reads. "He was an outstanding Airman, a dedicated husband and hero to our country. We will miss his eagerness to lift others up and strengthen those in need. We could not be more proud of how he represented Utah to the rest of the world."
According to a statement from the U.S. Air Force, Allen was killed when his F-15C Eagle crashed June 15 in the North Sea. The aircraft, from the 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, was on a routine training mission at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Allen was assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution assisted in the massive search effort for Allen, off England’s Yorkshire coast. The RNLI performs seas rescue missions around the coasts of the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man and some inland waterways.
According to the Air Force, Allen first arrived at the 48th Fighter Wing in the U.K. in February.