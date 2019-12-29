OGDEN — Undocumented immigrants, “illegals,” as Virginia Hernandez puts it, have it too easy.
According to Hernandez, they get the attention, they get the help — and seemingly with the support of some leaders in Ogden. She’s tired of it and worries they’ll sap the limited resources available for those in need, and she doesn’t think the message gets out there enough.
She points to the city’s schools, charges that district officials focus resources on undocumented immigrants learning English as a second language to the detriment of others. They don’t all end up graduating, she said, yet “the get all the money from the district.”
Though born in Ogden, Hernandez is of Mexican heritage — her maternal grandfather came from Sinaloa to the U.S. in the 1920s and her dad came from Chihuahua. She’s long been involved with the local Hispanic community, and in the 1960s she backed the efforts of Cesar Chavez, the Latino civil rights activist and labor leader.
These days, though, she has tough words — bitter words even — for Ogden’s population of undocumented immigrants; she thinks they’re hurting the city and draining its resources. She maintains that just because you’re Hispanic doesn’t mean you turn a blind eye to what you see as the ills caused by the presence of undocumented Latinos.
“You know what? They’re used to getting everything catered and free. They don’t work for it like we do,” she said. “So conditioned that everybody owes them everything, even if they’ve broken the law.”
Parsing the size of Ogden’s undocumented population is tough business. While nearly 13% of the city’s population is foreign born, mainly from Mexico, a little less than a third of them are naturalized citizens, with the rest falling into some other category — legal resident, undocumented or something else, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Whatever the precise numbers, Hernandez has tough, angry words for the undocumented population.
Much of her wrath is directed at “the powers that be,” leaders in the city, schools and nonprofit groups who she contends offer guidance to undocumented immigrants, enable them. Hers, perhaps, is a minority view, gauging by a 2018 Pew Research Center survey, which indicated a strong measure of sympathy in the Latino community toward immigrants. But she isn’t alone — her outlook seems to underscore a Latino subset that favors the politics of President Donald Trump and his strong talk targeting undocumented immigrants.
Ruben Navarrette Jr. with the Washington Post Writers Group, a self-described “Mexican-American Never Trumper,” parsed the issue in a column last month in USA Today, noting that Trump can probably count on 25%-30% of the Latino vote in 2020 elections. He interviewed some of the Trump-supporting Latinos to share what motivates them.
“They’re ‘post-Latino.’ They see themselves as Americans. They’re ambivalent about their heritage, relatives, ancestors. They don’t take offense when Trump insults Mexican immigrants because — even for Mexican-Americans — they see the people he’s talking about as another species,” Navarrette wrote.
Hernandez, in her early 70s now and vocal over the years in civic affairs in Ogden, acknowledges her Mexican roots and expresses pride in them. She won a Hispanic queen contest in the mid-1960s, recalls efforts of the Latino community of the time to forge a place among Ogden’s leadership. More recently, in 2015, she helped launch Mexicanos Americanos Unidos, an initiative that has since seemingly withered, to revive what she and others viewed as the faded vibrancy of the Mexican-American community in Ogden. She also taught Mexican folkloric dancing over the years.
Still, she believes her lot is with the United States. “We’re still Mexican, but we’re American first,” Hernandez said.
At the same time, she sees a lamentable generational change. Though undocumented immigrants legally aren’t able to access food stamps or other welfare programs, Hernandez sees this population as ready to tap into government benefits and views them with suspicion. She lauds what she sees as her generation’s self-reliance.
“We didn’t have welfare to help us. We didn’t have all the programs,” she said.
In the end, Trump, she thinks, has it right on how to deal with the undocumented immigrant question. When asked what the fix to the problem is, she points to the president, who favors beefing up the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and more restrictions on amnesty-seekers on the border, among other policies. “What the president says — to follow the laws. ... You have to be here legal. That’s the law of the land,” she said.
‘THE ONLY ONE WHO’LL GET UP AND SPEAK’
Though the city school system, about half Latino, is a big target of Hernandez’s ire because of the preference she thinks undocumented students get, Ogden School District spokesman Jer Bates said school officials don’t track students’ migratory status. In fact, he said, it’s illegal for them to ask for such information.
The district treats every student “with the utmost respect,” he said, and, yes, does provide English as a second language instruction to students who need it, whatever their home country. School officials are bound by federal guidelines, he said, but there are ethical considerations as well — making sure kids in the community get an education.
“We have the same obligation to support every one of the students regardless of what their first or native language is,” Bates said.
At the same time, a Pew Research Center Survey from 2018 suggests some of Hernandez’s attitudes may be in the minority among Latinos. The polling showed that 87% of Latinos favored granting legal status to younger undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children by their parents, known as “Dreamers.” Meantime, 75% of Latinos polled said they opposed beefing up the U.S.-Mexico border wall, one of Trump’s priorities, and 62% said the country was home to the “right amount” or “too few” immigrants, a measure of acceptance of the group.
Whatever the case, Hernandez doesn’t back down. Over the years, though not so much now, she’s spoken out — to school officials, at Ogden City Council meetings, at Weber County Commission meetings. She made an unsuccessful bid for Ogden City Council in 2015.
As she sees it, there are two worlds — undocumented immigrants along with their sympathizers and U.S citizen Latinos like herself, a “forgotten community.” Others share her views and concerns, Hernandez said, but claims they don’t want to speak out, don’t think they’ll get a fair shake from the public. She’ll air her views, though, and isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers.
“They target us and make us look like fools. I’m the only one who’ll get up and speak,” she said.