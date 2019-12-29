Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of stories about Ogden-area Latinos and immigrants, Meet Your Latino Neighbors. Latinos, whatever their migratory status, make up nearly a third of Ogden’s population. Nationally, they are at the center of the intense debate over immigration reform, and in this series we meet a cross-section of our Latino neighbors.

