Weber Human Services is looking for people who can help Northern Utah nonprofits.
For more information on volunteer opportunities or to post an opportunity for your organization, call 801-625-3777 or 801-778-6897.
If you’d like to volunteer but don’t see something that interests you, please call — we have many more opportunities available and will help you find something best uses your skills.
- One weekly telephone call to a homebound individual could aid in dispelling depression and feelings of isolation. RSVP in Davis, Weber, Morgan and Box Elder is searching for individuals willing to make a weekly social call to frail homebound clients. Lift your spirit while lifting someone else’s. If you or someone you know would like a weekly phone call, please also contact us.
- Weber/ Morgan Area Agency on Aging is looking for volunteers to be trained in the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk With Ease Program and facilitate this walking-based, six-week program to the community. Interested volunteers can participate in the class before being trained and facilitating their own classes.
- The Foster Grandparent Program and RSVP Grandparent Programs in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties are looking for individuals 55 years of age or older to volunteer as reading tutors to elementary school children who have fallen behind their class. Volunteers are placed at a school close to home and can serve between two and 20 hours per week. Monthly stipend and mileage reimbursements are available to those who qualify.
- Senior Companion Program is looking for individuals 55 and older who are living on moderate to low incomes to serve as companions and friends to homebound individuals in the community. Mileage, training and a small monthly stipend are available.
- Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is looking for looking for individuals 55 years of age or older to volunteer in local nonprofit organizations such as food banks, shelters, housing complexes, senior centers, wildlife centers, historical museums, schools and more. Mileage reimbursement allowed.
- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) give a child a voice and change their story. Must be over 21 and able to pass a background check. For more information of how to volunteer, visit utahcasa.org.
- The Weber County Sport Shooting Complex is looking for volunteers for the following positions: range safety office and range reception/ cashier. Volunteers need not be certified but must have a basic knowledge of firearms, firearm safety and must take a four-hour class. Individuals must pass a background check and volunteer a minimum of eight hours per month. Training is available.
- Dinosaur Park is in need of docents to talk about rocks, volunteers to help in the laboratory and to help with the upcoming Halloween event.
- A Center for Grieving Children is in need of volunteers of all ages. We are a nonprofit organization that works with children, teens and their families experiencing a loss because of death, divorce or separation. We train all new volunteers.
- The Museums at Union Station is seeking volunteers over the age of 16 to serve on Saturday’s from 12-4 p.m. in the John M. Browning Firearms Museum, the Utah State Railroad Museum and the Browning-Kimball Classic Car Museum.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers. For more details, visit their site at bbbsu.org and click on Get Involved.
- Furever Friends Animal Oasis is a large cat rescue that is in need of volunteers to spend time with their cats by talking to the cats, petting and brushing them, and using interactive toys to enrich their lives. The hours are flexible, ranging from 30 minutes a week to several hours weekly. Volunteers also needed on Monday and Wednesday from 12-2 to clean litter boxes and feed our cats. Complete application at fureveroasis.com or text 801-791-1871.
- The Bicycle Collective is looking for help in two volunteer positions (a landscaping coordinator and greeter/front of shop assistant). The landscaping coordinator is responsible for re-creating neglected, weed-filled beds and outside spaces, making them tidy and well-maintained. The hours vary due to the nature of the job. The greeter and front of shop assistant job requires three hours’ availability on Saturdays, 12-3 p.m. or 3-6 p.m., for a three-month period.
- The Ogden Nature Center is looking for individuals to assist with restoration, trail maintenance and gardening.
- Roads to Independence is looking for volunteer receptionist/clerical help. Need to fill 20-30 hours per week. Duties include answering phones, filing and assisting the office manager.
- The Eccles Community Art Center is looking for volunteers to assist in their Carriage House Sales Gallery. Two shifts are available: mornings and afternoons between 10 and 4 o’clock.
- The Circles program through OWCAP is looking for community members to volunteer as allies and help community members break the circle of poverty. Allies are community members who want to be in a supportive, befriending relationship with an individual or family enrolled in the Circles program. Volunteers will need to attend a weekly evening meeting and be paired with participants to provide support. Volunteers are using Zoom at this time.
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore is looking for volunteers to assist with cleaning, sorting and pricing. The hours to be filled are Tuesday through Saturday from 10-6.