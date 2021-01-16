Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations

Weber Human Services is looking for people who can help Northern Utah nonprofits.
For more information on volunteer opportunities or to post an opportunity for your organization, call 801-625-3777 or 801-778-6897.
If you’d like to volunteer but don’t see something that interests you, please call — we have many more opportunities available and will help you find something best uses your skills.
- Roads to Independence is looking for volunteer receptionist/clerical help. Need to fill 20-30 hours per week. Duties include answering phones, filing and assisting the office manager.
- Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is looking for individuals 55 years or older to volunteer in local nonprofit organizations such as food banks, shelters, housing complexes, senior centers, wildlife centers, historical museums, schools and more. Mileage reimbursement allowed.
- Senior Companion Program is looking for individuals 55 and older who are living on moderate to low incomes to serve as companions and friends to homebound individuals in the community. Mileage, training and a small monthly stipend are available.
- The Foster Grandparent Program and RSVP Grandparent Programs in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties are looking for individuals 55 or older to volunteer as reading tutors to elementary school children who have fallen behind their class. Volunteers are placed at a school close to home and can serve between two and 20 hours per week. Monthly stipend and mileage reimbursements are available to those who qualify.
- The Weber County Sport Shooting Complex is looking for volunteers for the following positions: range safety office and range reception/ cashier. Volunteers need not be certified but must have a basic knowledge of firearms, firearm safety and must take a four-hour class. Individuals must pass a background check and volunteer a minimum of eight hours per month. Training is available.
- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) give a child a voice and change their story. Must be over 21 and able to pass a background check. For more information of how to volunteer, visit utahcasa.org.
- The Circles program through OWCAP is looking for community members to volunteer as allies and help community members break the circle of poverty. Allies are community members who want to be in a supportive, befriending relationship with an individual or family enrolled in the Circles program. Volunteers will need to attend a weekly evening meeting and be paired with participants to provide support. Volunteers are using Zoom at this time.
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore is looking for volunteers to assist with cleaning, sorting and pricing. The hours to be filled are Tuesday through Saturday from 10-6.
- The Ogden Nature Center, a 152-acre nonprofit nature preserve, is looking for volunteers. Visit our website for more details at www.ogdennaturecenter.org or contact volunteer@ogdennaturecenter.org.
- Furever Friends Animal Oasis is a large cat rescue that is in need of volunteers to spend time with their cats by talking to the cats, petting and brushing them, and using interactive toys to enrich their lives. The hours are flexible, ranging from 30 minutes a week to several hours weekly. Volunteers also needed on Monday and Wednesday from 12-2 to clean litter boxes and feed our cats. Complete application at fureveroasis.com or text 801-791-1871.
- The Museums at Union Station is seeking volunteers over the age of 16 to serve on Saturdays from 12-4 p.m. in the John M. Browning Firearms Museum, the Utah State Railroad Museum and the Browning-Kimball Classic Car Museum.
- Weber/ Morgan Area Agency on Aging is looking for volunteers to be trained in the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk With Ease Program and facilitate this walking-based, six-week program to the community. Interested volunteers can participate in the class before being trained and facilitating their own classes.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers. For more details, visit their site at bbbsu.org and click on Get Involved.
- A Center for Grieving Children is in need of volunteers of all ages. We are a nonprofit organization that works with children, teens and their families experiencing a loss because of death, divorce or separation. We train all new volunteers.
- Dinosaur Park is in need of docents to talk about rocks, volunteers to help in the laboratory and help with upcoming events.