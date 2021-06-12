Weber Human Services is looking for people who can help Northern Utah nonprofits.
For more information on volunteer opportunities or to post an opportunity for your organization, call 801-625-3777 or 801-778-6897.
If you’d like to volunteer but don’t see something that interests you, please call — we have many more opportunities available and will help you find something best uses your skills.
- A Center for Grieving Children is in need of volunteers. We are a nonprofit organization that works with children, teens and their families experiencing a loss because of death, divorce or separation. We train all new volunteers. Please contact us for more information at 801-476-1127 or visit www.familysummit.org.
- Weber County Archery Park is looking for volunteers to help with checking in, signing up for memberships, issuing rental equipment and assisting where needed. Call for days and hours information. No experience necessary.
- United Way of Northern Utah is looking for volunteers who love children to help with the following opportunities: Welcome Baby home visitor volunteers to make monthly visits to teach parents about their baby’s developmental milestones; AEIOU tutors and mentors to work with students in schools one-on-one; and Learn With Playgroup volunteers to assist or lead parent and child activities in their local neighborhoods. Fluency in Spanish is a bonus but not a necessity. We ask for a commitment of two hours per month for at least six months for Welcome Baby, one hour per week for 30 weeks during the school year for AEIOU, and two hours per week for six months for Learn with Playgroup. Visit https://uwnu.org/get-involved, call Nicole Hopkinson at 801-399-5584 or email nhopkinson@uwnu.org to learn more.
- Furever Friends Animal Oasis is a large cat rescue that is in need of volunteers to spend time with their cats by talking to the cats, petting and brushing them, and using interactive toys to enrich their lives. The hours are flexible, ranging from 30 minutes a week to several hours weekly. Volunteers also needed on Monday and Wednesday from 12-2 to clean litter boxes and feed our cats. Complete application at fureveroasis.com or text 801-791-1871.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers. For more details, visit their site at bbbsu.org and click on Get Involved.
- Dinosaur Park is in need of docents to talk about rocks, volunteers to help in the laboratory and help with upcoming events.
- Senior Companion Program is looking for individuals 55 and older who are living on moderate to low incomes to serve as companions and friends to homebound individuals in the community. Mileage, training and a small monthly stipend are available.
- Do you do tai chi and are willing to be an instructor at a senior center? Instructor must be 55 years or older and willing to teach at least one hour a week. Call 801-778-6897 or 801-625-3777 for more information.
- Roads to Independence is looking for volunteer receptionist/clerical help. Need to fill 20-30 hours per week. Duties include answering phones, filing and assisting the office manager.
- The Foster Grandparent Program and RSVP Grandparent Programs in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties are looking for individuals 55 years of age or older to volunteer as reading tutors to elementary school children who have fallen behind their class. Volunteers are placed at a school close to home and can serve between two and 20 hours per week. Monthly stipend and mileage reimbursements are available to those who qualify.
- Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is looking for individuals 55 years of age or older to volunteer in local nonprofit organizations such as food banks, shelters, housing complexes, senior centers, wildlife centers, historical museums, schools and more. Mileage reimbursement allowed.
- Are you 55 years or older and feeling lonely? Would you like someone to call you weekly to visit with you? If you would be interested in having someone call you, then contact us.
- Ogden Nature Center Adopt-a-Spot volunteers needed. No experience needed, just a willingness to get dirty and spend time outside! Come every couple of weeks on your own time to weed and maintain the gardens around our visitor center and education building. Apply at volunteer@ogdennaturecenter.org or www.ogdennaturecenter.org/volunteer.
- The Museums at Union Station is seeking volunteers over the age of 16 to serve on Saturday’s from 12-4 p.m. in the John M. Browning Firearms Museum, the Utah State Railroad Museum and the Browning-Kimball Classic Car Museum.
- Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) give a child a voice and change their story. Must be over 21 and able to pass a background check. For more information of how to volunteer, visit utahcasa.org.
- The Weber County Sport Shooting Complex is looking for volunteers for the following positions: range safety office and range reception/ cashier. Volunteers need not be certified but must have a basic knowledge of firearms, firearm safety and must take a four-hour class. Individuals must pass a background check and volunteer a minimum of eight hours per month. Training is available.
- Catholic Community Services volunteering opportunities are needed at the main warehouse on F Avenue. Hours of operation at our warehouse are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Simply show up and be sure to sign in and sign out. All safety protocols have been put into place. Masks are required as are closed-toe shoes.
- The Circles program through OWCAP is looking for community members to volunteer as allies and help community members break the circle of poverty. Allies are community members who want to be in a supportive, befriending relationship with an individual or family enrolled in the Circles program. Volunteers will need to attend a weekly evening meeting and be paired with participants to provide support. Volunteers are using Zoom at this time.
- Habitat for Humanity ReStore is looking for volunteers to assist with cleaning, sorting and pricing. The hours to be filled are Tuesday through Saturday from 10-6.