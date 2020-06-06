Weber Human Services is looking for people who can help Northern Utah nonprofits.
For more information on volunteer opportunities or to post an opportunity for your organization, call 801-625-3777 or 801-778-6897.
If you’d like to volunteer but don’t see something that interests you, please call — we have many more opportunities available and will help you find something best uses your skills.
The Ogden Nature Center is looking for an experienced gardener to help maintain their landscaping.
Sign up now for when the pandemic is over! Senior Companion Program is looking for individuals 55 and older who are living on moderate to low income to serve as companions and friends to homebound individuals in the community. Mileage, training and a small monthly stipend are available. Stipend increased on April 1.
Habitat for Humanity Restore in Ogden and Layton are in need of volunteers to work in their stores. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays. Job duties would include sorting, pricing, light cleaning and recycling. Money from the sale of the donations is used to build homes for low income families.
Brigham City Senior Center is in need of volunteers to teach classes in oil painting, watercolor painting and basic computer skills. If you have these skills and would like to help, please contact us.
Sign up now for next school year! The Foster Grandparent Program and RSVP Grandparent Programs in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties are looking for individuals 55 years of age or older to volunteer as reading tutors to elementary school children who have fallen behind their class. Volunteers are placed at a school close to home and can serve between two to 20 hours per week. Monthly stipend and mileage reimbursements are available to those who qualify.
Volunteer food servers needed in Davis County senior centers. Centers are located in Bountiful, Kaysville and Clearfield. Meals are served daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can serve every day or once a week.
RSVP in Davis, Weber, Morgan and Box Elder counties needs individuals to make a weekly telephone call to frail, homebound clients. If you or someone you know would like to receive a phone call, please contact RSVP.
Give Me a Chance is looking for volunteers to assist children with homework, reading and tutoring in its after school program. The program runs Monday through Thursday from 3-5:30 p.m. Volunteers can serve one day or several days a week. Training will be provided and a background screening is required.
Weber/Morgan Area Agency on Aging is looking for volunteers to be trained in the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk With Ease Program and facilitate this walking-based six-week program to the community.
The Department of Veterans Affairs Vet Center in North Ogden is in need of additional volunteers to serve in their center. Tasks include greeting clients as they come into the centers, answering phone calls, setting up or rescheduling appointments, peer support and maintaining the refreshment tables in the lobbies. Often, the clients build a rapport with the volunteers that helps make the centers feel less like a hospital and more like a safe place to meet old friends.
The Circles program through OWCAP is looking for community members to volunteer as allies and help community members break the circle of poverty. Allies are community members who want to be in a supportive, befriending relationship with an individual or family enrolled in the Circles program. Volunteers will need to attend a weekly evening meeting and be paired with participants to provide support.
Forever Friends Animal Oasis is looking for volunteers to assist once a week with general cleaning and socialization of cats that have been abandoned to prepare them to be re-homed.
CCS Food Pantry in Ogden is looking for volunteers to assist with regular activities at the pantry and grocery rescue drivers to perform pickups at local grocery stores.
People Helping People, an employment development program, is looking for business professionals, working or retired, to help single women and low-income mothers develop skills and tools needed for successful employment. All volunteers need is to bring your professional work experience and knowledge to share with our clients through one-on-one coaching and mentoring.
Hill Aerospace Museum is looking for volunteers to assist with front desk work, tour groups and other museum activities. No military experience or background is needed.
Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge is looking for volunteers to assist with its information desk, field trips, maintenance of facilities and grounds, and cleanup crew. The refuge is also in need of individuals to help with its Speakers Bureau and deliver information on the topics of history, management and bird species.
Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge is looking for expert birders to help survey and count species.
The Weber County Sport Shooting Complex is looking for volunteers for the following positions: range safety office and range reception/cashier. Volunteers need not be certified but must have a basic knowledge of firearms and firearm safety. Individuals must pass a background check and volunteer a minimum of eight hours per month. Training is available.
The Ogden Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum gift counter is in need of donated, new, handmade or other baby, kids and adult items to be sold at their gift counter. All proceeds go to offset museum operating expenses.
The Ogden Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum is looking for volunteers to mow the museum’s lawns this summer from May through September. Volunteers would need to provide mowing equipment.
The Union Station Museum is looking for volunteers to provide a visitor-friendly learning experience. The museum is a historic community center that has four museums, art galleries and spaces to host community events. Volunteer positions are available for various schedules.
Help the American Red Cross prevent and alleviate human suffering in Northern Utah by volunteering. We are in need of a finance specialist, front desk worker, fleet specialist, blood donor ambassador, elementary school speaker and a person to help maintain our facilities. All volunteer positions include comprehensive training. Call for detailed information.
Volunteer singers needed. The Ogden Threshold Singers bring the gift of song to the sick and dying. We share our voices in easing and comforting those at a threshold of life. Approximately 10 hours of volunteer time a month is expected.
Drivers 55 and older are needed in Davis and Weber counties to transport isolated senior citizens to grocery stores and doctor’s appointments. Mileage reimbursement is available.
The Humane Society of Northern Utah is in need of volunteers to help feed and care for cats at the cat sanctuary near Brigham City. Volunteers are needed for a few hours once a week or every two weeks. If you can’t volunteer on a regular basis, volunteers are also needed to transport cats to the vet, adoption events and the Petco in Clinton. Other one-time projects at the sanctuary are also available.
The food pantry at OWCAP is looking for volunteers to assist in the organization of the pantry. Volunteer duties may include the use of pallet jacks, stackers and/or forklifts, stocking shelves and boxes, preparing food boxes, food rotation and picking up donated items. Duties based on preference and ability of volunteer.
A Center for Grieving Children is in need of volunteers of all ages. This nonprofit organization works with children, teens and families experiencing a loss because of death, divorce or separation. The center trains all new volunteers.
The Eccles Community Art Center is looking for volunteers to assist in its Carriage House Sales Gallery. Morning and afternoon shifts are available.
The YCC Family Crisis Center is looking for new volunteers. YCC has plenty of positions available, including working as a receptionist at the front desk reception, shooting photos, writing content for our newsletter and website, being an advocate, helping with building maintenance or office work, assisting with special events, sorting and organizing donations in our warehouse or basement, helping with housekeeping in our main kitchen or child care center, and much more.
The Ogden Bicycle Collective is looking for volunteers who want to learn how to — or who currently have the knowledge and skills to — repair bicycles. The collective repairs bikes and gives them to children and adults who are in need.
Roads to Independence is looking for volunteer receptionist/clerical help. Need to fill 20-30 hours per week. Duties include answering phones, filing and assisting the office manager.
McKay-Dee Hospital is in need of volunteers willing to serve at least one four-hour shift per week. Volunteers assist patients and visitors while providing a positive, healing experience in the hospital. Many shifts and positions are available.
Brigham City Community Hospital is looking for volunteers 18 and up to help with the front desk and other activities. The commitment is four hours per week for at least six months. Volunteers must pass a background check and have a flu shot and TB test. Training is provided.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah is seeking retirees to mentor children ages 6-18 facing adversity. All mentors undergo background screenings and must be able to volunteer six to eight hours per month for one year.
The Weber County Animal Shelter needs individuals to assist with kennel cleaning, cat socialization, dog walking and general cleaning.
Court Appointed Special Advocates needs volunteers. CASA allows people to help neglected and abused children in the community. Volunteers must be at least 21, pass a background check and be willing to serve five to 10 hours a month. Training is provided.
The Tremonton Food Pantry needs help Monday and Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. Volunteers must be able to lift 25 pounds.
Elder Abuse Prevention Volunteer Educators are needed in Davis County. Individuals will assist with distributing information regarding prevention in the community at events such as senior centers, fairs and support groups. Training will be provided. Must pass an FBI check and drug screening.
Davis RSVP is looking for veterans to partner with them in an effort to recruit other veterans for volunteer service in the community. Veterans are needed for service in areas dealing with independent living, children’s literacy and environmental protection.