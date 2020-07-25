Crews moved into their second day of battling the Water Hollow Fire on Saturday, but officials say they’re making good progress toward containing it.
The fire, which started Friday afternoon in Water Hollow Canyon near Causey Reservoir, quickly grew to about 100 acres. As of Saturday morning, it has now burned 164 acres and is 20% contained, according to Weber Fire District battalion chief Mark Lund.
“The fire hasn’t progressed much over the night,” Lund said. “It’s holding, and so they’re just trying to get a line around the fire.”
Lund said they’ll have crews working on the fire all day Saturday, and they’ll probably use two helicopters dropping buckets of water to take care of flare-ups.
On Friday, according to the Utah Fire Info Twitter account, assets used to fight the blaze included one air attack craft, four single engine air tankers, two helicopters, two crews, four engines and one “very large air tanker.”
That has since been scaled back as crews begin to get a handle on the fire.
“Initially, there were units from all over,” Lund said. “Currently up on the fire, we only have probably about six units, as opposed to 19 yesterday.”
Although Weber Fire District posted on Friday that “evacuations are on standby for nearby residents,” no evacuations have been required as of Saturday morning, according to Lund. He also said no structures have been affected.
“The initial attack was set in place to block off (the fire’s) progression to any structures,” he said.
Crews from Weber Fire District, the U.S. Forest Service and a number of other agencies were called to the area at 1:51 p.m. Friday. Causey Reservoir was evacuated that afternoon — not due to fire danger, but so crews could get helicopters in there to fill water buckets to fight the fire.
“Causey Reservoir was packed with people,” Lund said. “But when you have airships pulling water out of there, it’s dangerous to have people on the waterway.”
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.
Lund said the cause of the fire was determined to be people target shooting on private property. He said the incident is still under investigation, “but as far as I know, they weren’t doing anything they shouldn’t have.”
The incident was originally called the Causey Fire, but officials later changed the name to better represent where the fire was burning — in Water Hollow Canyon northeast of the reservoir.
Lund said the prognosis for getting the Water Hollow Fire under control is good.
“The current feeling is, if there are no changes with the wind and nothing that changes with the weather, they should be able to have everything wrapped up in two or three days,” Lund said. “There’s a lot of big cottonwoods and oak up there, so they’ve got to get in there and make sure everything’s out.”