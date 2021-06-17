NORTH OGDEN — Underage drinking isn’t just something that occurs in basements, at clandestine parties, in out-of-the-way places.
“Sometimes it happens on school grounds,” said Shelby Tafoya, who will be a ninth grader at North Ogden Junior High School.
The mission of Weber Communities That Care, or Weber CTC, is to prevent such abuse, and now the organization, which had been led primarily by adults, has more firepower to promote the message — youth like Tafoya.
“Us as adults, we like to think we know everything about what kids like to do,” said Susannah Burt, the Weber CTC chairperson.
In fact, kids may have a better grasp of the sorts of activities that resonate with other kids. And with that in mind, Weber CTC leaders have created the Youth Advisory Council within the organization’s umbrella, giving teens like Tafoya — part of the new group — a formal role and voice in the group. Other Weber County high schools have their own Communities That Care organizations, but the Weber CTC is the first to directly incorporate youth into its fold.
“This is an opportunity for them to do something that means something to them,” Burt said.
The Weber CTC serves the boundary area of Weber High School, which includes all or parts of Eden, Liberty, Harrisville, Huntsville, North Ogden and Pleasant View. Besides the high school, the group serves the students in its feeder schools — North Ogden, Orion and Snowcrest junior high schools — advocating for suicide prevention and against alcohol and drug use.
The Youth Advisory Council took part in its first initiative on June 5 at Lee’s Marketplace in North Ogden, helping run a booth at the locale and sounding a message to parents about their role in preventing underage drinking and drug use. Locals partnered with Parents Empowered, the state group that advocates against underage drinking. “I truly think it was a good message for parents to know,” Tafoya said.
According to Weber CTC, communication between parents and their children is a big factor in keeping kids from turning to alcohol or drugs.
“One suggestion for parents to help keep their kids’ developing brains healthy would be spending at least 10-15 minutes with their child daily, doing what their child enjoys and being a part of their world,” reads the Weber CTC statement announcing creation of the youth group. Parents voicing strong disapproval of underage drinking can have a big impact, the statement said, further noting that “children are less likely to drink when they feel close to their parents and eat meals as a family five to seven times a week.”
Tafoya said peer pressure can lead to underage drinking.
“It’s a way for kids to feel they’re part of the group,” Tafoya said. Drugs and alcohol, though, “should never be the answer.”
Burt sees the Youth Advisory Council having a visible role in public activities, with students carrying the Weber CTC message. Tafoya envisions the youth group getting involved at individual schools with hope squads, the student-led groups that try to help their struggling, potentially suicidal peers.
More generally, Tafoya said the Weber CTC message can sometimes have a bigger impact on a teen when coming from a peer. Likewise, Burt said the group’s message to parents can sometimes be more impactful when it’s delivered by a student. “The kids are carrying the message to the kids, but also the community at large,” Burt said.
The 13 students serving on the Weber CTC Youth Advisory Council come from Weber High School and North Ogden, Orion and Snowcrest junior high schools. Burt said they reflect a broad cross-section of students, better in reaching the diverse elements of the student body at the schools.
The anti-drinking message is particularly germane in the Weber CTC coverage area. According to the most recent figures from the Utah Student Health and Risk Prevention survey, or SHARP, 16% of 12th graders in the zone had consumed alcohol within 30 days of responding to the survey questions compared to the state average of 11.1%. Also among 12th graders, 31% had consumed alcohol at some point in their life compared to the state figure of 28.9%, according to the Weber CTC statement.
Mentoring is another big element of the Weber CTC program, and North Ogden Police Chief Dirk Quinney and Pleasant View Mayor Leonard Call are among the adults who will work with the Youth Advisory Council members.