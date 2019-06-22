OGDEN — A Weber County group that aims to keep the mentally ill in homes and off the street got a little help Friday.
Around 70 volunteers scattered around Ogden, helping with yard work at the homes run by Positive Assistance Action Group, or PAAG. “We’re basically doing some summer clean up,” said Jamie Ramboz, director of the group.
PAAG offers around 140 beds at group homes and other properties around Ogden. Without the organization, its clients, many in poverty, might otherwise be in homeless shelters, hospital or jail, and the aim is to give the mentally ill a safe place to live with peers, Ramboz said.
The rent at the properties is subsidized or otherwise geared to those with limited incomes. Significantly, the housing gives PAAG clients a way to live with dignity in the community.
PAAG also runs a drop-in center, a safe haven, of sorts, where group member and tenants can meet and commiserate.